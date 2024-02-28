PHILADELPHIA, PA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Due to government support packages during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans worried far less about their debts, but the familiar anxiety is reasserting itself now that stimulus payments have ceased and interest rates have increased sharply after 15 years at near-zero levels. The burden of debt is one that countless U.S. households struggle with, so Creditor Law Group has been working tirelessly to lighten the load for its clients. The company is proud to report that its commitment and expertise have led to the invalidation of over $1 billion of debt, thus providing a much-needed respite for many individuals and families.

“Creditor Law Group was established for the purpose of defending consumers nationwide against debt collectors, ensuring that every person gets the support they need in case they face a lawsuit from a creditor,” the company notes. “The fact that our services are in such great demand clearly indicates that Americans are struggling to manage their debt. According to the most recent quarterly report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York , U.S. household debt increased by 1.3% to $17.29 trillion in the third quarter of 2023, with credit card debt accounting for $1.08 trillion of the total and setting a new record. Given this heavy burden on Americans, we are immensely proud of our debt invalidation work.”

As the nation’s indebtedness keeps growing, so does the popularity of various debt relief options, one of them being debt invalidation. This is a process that involves challenging the validity of a consumer’s debt with the goal of proving that it is unenforceable or invalid. If the challenge is successful, the consumer will not have to pay the debt. However, this process is complex and may take quite a while, so the best way to achieve a positive outcome is to work with a lawyer who specializes in this area.

“One common method to invalidate debt is to challenge the validity of the related documentation. During reviews of the relevant paperwork, we have often found that important information is either missing or incomplete. Sometimes, a creditor may lack the proper documentation to prove that the debt is valid,” Creditor Law Group explains. “In certain cases, debt invalidation can be based on violations of consumer protection laws, as when a creditor engages in unfair or deceptive practices. Typical violations include harassment by debt collectors, misrepresentation of the amount owed, or unauthorized charges. Our team has the necessary expertise to ensure that if any grounds for invalidation exist, we will identify them and pursue the case relentlessly.”

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Creditor Law Group specializes in defending consumers who face lawsuits related to credit card, medical, or other debt. The company’s experienced attorneys provide assistance to individuals in or out of court, helping them find the best solution to their debt-related problems and regain their financial freedom. Consumers who are being sued by a creditor or have had their wages garnished rely on Creditor Law Group to settle any legal disputes and identify the best path forward.

Creditor Law Group: https://clglaw.com

Creditor Law Group on bbb.org: https://www.bbb.org/us/pa/philadelphia/profile/bankruptcy-attorney/creditor-law-group-0241-236079396