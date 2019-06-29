Best in Show: World’s Best Amateur Beers Honored at National Homebrew Competition

102 medals recognizing brewing excellence awarded

Best in Show: World’s Best Amateur Beers Honored at the 2019 National Homebrew Competition

Providence, R.I., June 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The American Homebrewers Association (AHA) awarded 102 medals to amateur brewers and homebrew clubs worldwide at the 2019 AHA National Homebrew Competition (NHC). In a ceremony Saturday at the Rhode Island Convention Center, medals were presented for the most outstanding homemade beer, mead, and cider in 34 categories. Over its 41-year history, 152,429 brews have been evaluated since the inaugural AHA National Homebrew Competition in 1979 in Boulder, Colo. This year’s competition judged 9,189 entries from 3,492 homebrewers located in 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 17 countries. The most-entered category was Specialty IPA, with 475 entries.

MOST-ENTERED STYLE CATEGORIES

The winners of the top five most-entered categories were:

Cat 17: Specialty IPA (475 entries)

GOLD: Tom Beach, Rocky River, OH, Society of Northeast Ohio Brewers

SILVER: Josh Clark, Littleton, MA, Boston Wort Processors

BRONZE: Matt Cowper and Aaron Vieira, Costa Mesa, CA, Orange County Mash Ups

Cat 25: Spiced Beer (430 entries)

GOLD: Tom Lawrence and Zach Dixon, San Diego, CA

SILVER: Scott Sykes, Plymouth, MN, Mötley Brüe – Twin Cities Home Brew Club

BRONZE: Keith Linn, Rogers, AR, Fayetteville Lovers of Pure Suds FLOPS

Cat 2: Pale European Beer (394 entries)

GOLD: Gregory Irving and Mike Yingling, North Royalton, OH, Society of Northeast Ohio Brewers

SILVER: Metts Potter, Browns Summit, NC, Battleground Brewers Guild

BRONZE: Russell Berger, Portland, OR, Portland Brewers Collective

Cat 22: Strong Belgian Ale (389 entries)

GOLD: Michael Maugel and Jarrod Hanson, Denver, CO

SILVER: Wesley Carmichael and Mandy Naglich, New York, NY

BRONZE: Jonas Geiss and Luiz Carlos Gaspar, Guarulhos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, AcervA Paulista

Cat 13: British & Irish Stout (369 entries)

GOLD: Josh Baas and Jeff Rorison, Elk Grove, CA

SILVER: Gregory Irving, North Royalton, OH, Society of Northeast Ohio Brewers

BRONZE: Maggie and Tom Seitz, Fort Meyers, FL, Hangar 41 Brew Club

MAJOR AWARDS

In addition to category style awards, six major awards recognizing overall brewing excellence were presented.

Samuel Adams Ninkasi Award: Awarded to the entrant accumulating the most points in the Final Round of competition. Mark Peterson, Queen Creek, AZ

Awarded to the entrant accumulating the most points in the Final Round of competition. Homebrewer of the Year Award Mark Peterson, Queen Creek, AZ

Cidermaker of the Year Award Michael Wilcox, Wichita, KS

Meadmaker of the Year Award Michael Wilcox with Scot Schaar and Carvin Wilson, Wichita, KS

NHC Homebrew Club Award: Awarded to the club accumulating the most total points in all categories of beer, mead, and cider in the Final Round of competition. Arizona Society of Homebrewers

Awarded to the club accumulating the most total points in all categories of beer, mead, and cider in the Final Round of competition. Gambrinus Club Award: Awarded to the club garnering the most Final Round points per total club entries. Battleground Brewers Guild, Greensboro, NC

Awarded to the club garnering the most Final Round points per total club entries.

HOMEBREW CON™

The competition’s final round judging and award ceremony were held in conjunction with AHA’s annual conference, Homebrew Con. The three-day conference and expo, the largest of its kind for amateur brewers, mead and cidermakers, hosted nearly 3,000 attendees and offered more than 70 educational seminars on beer styles, the brewing process, ingredients, recipe formulation, sensory analysis, and yeast & fermentation. “Over the years, we’ve seen homebrewers push the envelope for what beer can be, leading the way with style awareness and ingenuity,” said Gary Glass, director American Homebrewers Association. “Congratulations to this year’s winners of the National Homebrew Competition for their achievement and their commitment to the greatest hobby there is – homebrewing.”

