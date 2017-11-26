Breaking News
Best iPad Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Deal Tomato Reveals The Top iPad Mini, Pro & Air Discounts

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Deal Tomato has found the best iPad Cyber Monday deals of 2017. Their top rated deals at the moment are:

  • Apple iPad Mini 4 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) on sale – Amazon (latest version)
     
  • Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) on sale – Amazon (2016 version)
     
  • Apple iPad Air (128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Space Gray) on sale – Amazon (2014 version)
     
  • Apple iPad 3 Retina Display Tablet (16GB, Wi-Fi) on sale – Amazon (Certified Refurbished)

Apple’s latest generation iPad Pro tablets boast the best screen, camera and performance of any tablet. Available in two display sizes, 10.5 and 12.9 inch, the iPad Pro offers 4K video recording, a 12 MP back and 7MP front camera as well as Apple’s latest iOS 11 operating system. Here’s the best iPad Pro deals on Amazon.

The iPad Mini is now into its fourth generation with the iPad Mini 4. The Mini 4 is remarkably thin and runs on the high speed iOS11 operating system – which makes for an intuitive and responsive experience when using the tablet for a range of tasks. Check out the best deals on the iPad Mini range of tablets at Amazon.

The iPad Air may have been superceded by the new iPad and iPad Pro tablets, however it remains a popular choice for those looking for a premium lightweight tablet. With a bright and highly responsive display, the iPad Air is easy to use and also runs multiple apps smoothly. Check out the best iPad Air deals on Amazon.

Researchers at Deal Tomato identify the best deals on the most popular consumer products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday shows no signs of slowing down with retailers gearing up to offer more deals than ever before. Shopper numbers and total spending in 2017 are expected to be up on previous years. Total spending in the holiday shopping season has been rising 5% on average since 2010. Spending reached a peak of almost $700 billion in 2016, according to research published by the National Retail Federation.

In the past, Black Friday revolved around excitable shoppers queuing overnight to get their hands on discounts before stock ran out. However, shoppers are now choosing to research and make their purchases from the comfort of their home. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

When are Black Friday sales at their peak? The biggest retailers began their deals on the week starting 20th November and will end their sales shortly after Cyber Monday.

Find a live updating page of the best iPad Cyber Monday deals on the Deal Tomato website.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato is an online shopping expert with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
