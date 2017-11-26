Best iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Topic Reviews Reveals The Top Discounts

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topic Reviews have compared iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus prices across online retailers to determine the best deals available for Cyber Monday 2017.

Best iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus deals:

  • Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) Unlocked Smartphone on sale – Amazon (Prime Delivery)
  • Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) Unlocked Smartphone on sale – Amazon (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint compatible)
  • iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Unlocked and Carrier Smartphone deals at eBay (new and used models)

The iPhone 8 is the next-generation Apple smartphone noted for its minimal bezel design, fast processing power and dual camera system. Apple have also added wireless charging capabilities to the iPhone 8, allowing charge through any Qi-enabled device. The glass backed design of the iPhone 8 is another notable change from its predecessors and allows for wireless charging. Click here to check out the full range of iPhone deals on Amazon at the moment.

E-commerce experts at Topic Reviews search through live Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices on hundreds of popular consumer goods and list the best deals on their website. Forecasters are already predicting that Cyber Monday 2017 is going to surpass previous years’ sales to become the busiest online shopping day in history. Last year shoppers spent $650 billion during the Black Friday sales week and this year’s total is expected to be up by 4.5% on 2016.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Black Friday discounts began at most retailers on the 20th November and run through until the end of Cyber Monday.

The team at Topic Reviews will be updating their site with the best iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis.

About Topic Reviews: Topic Reviews are a team of tech journalists that compare discounts available on gadgets and homeware throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Topic Reviews participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
