Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” Recognizes Berger Kahn Partner Erin Ezra

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berger Kahn Partner Erin (Mindoro) Ezra is named to the list of Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” in insurance law, a recognition for earlier-career attorneys demonstrating professional excellence based on Best Lawyers’ highly selective peer review, awarded August 20, 2020.

Says Berger Kahn Managing Partner Craig Simon, “Erin is a smart, hardworking attorney who has devoted herself to her clients, to mentoring our attorneys and to serving our community. She is certainly ‘One to Watch’ and more.”

Ezra joined Berger Kahn in 2011 and promoted to partner in 2015.

With both a JD and MBA degree, Ezra has published countless legal columns, and garnered multiple recognitions including to the Super Lawyers’ “Top Women Attorneys” in Southern California, and “Up-And-Coming 25 Rising Stars” in Orange County lists.

ABOUT BERGER KAHN: Berger Kahn, A Law Corporation, is a California-based law firm celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, with practice areas including insurance coverage and litigation, business litigation, labor and employment, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and subrogation. The firm is located in Irvine and San Diego and serves matters statewide including in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Orange County, as well as in Arizona and Texas. http://www.bergerkahn.com https://www.facebook.com/BergerKahnLaw/ https://twitter.com/BergerKahnLaw

ABOUT ERIN (MINDORO) EZRA: Berger Kahn Partner Erin Ezra focuses her practice on insurance coverage law and employment law. She has successfully represented and advised clients in a wide range of insurance coverage matters, particularly liability insurance. She also frequently counsels clients in connection with wage and hour disputes, discrimination, retaliation, and other employment matters. Committed to excellence not only in the legal profession but also the community, Ezra participates in board memberships and nonprofit volunteer service to organizations including Project Youth Orange County Bar Foundation. http://bergerkahn.com/our-people/erin-r-mindoro/

Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren – 909-706-8525 – [email protected]