Breaking News
Home / Top News / Best MacBook Air & MacBook Pro Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Black Friday Dealer Reveals The Top Apple Laptop Discounts

Best MacBook Air & MacBook Pro Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Black Friday Dealer Reveals The Top Apple Laptop Discounts

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Friday Dealer have compared MacBook prices across online retailers to determine the best deals available for Cyber Monday 2017. These are the best deals:

  • Apple MacBook 12” Laptop with Retina Display on sale – Amazon (Intel Core M3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
     
  • Apple MacBook Pro 13” Laptop with Retina Display & Touch Bar on sale – Amazon (Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM)
     
  • Apple MacBook Air 13” Laptop (2017 Version) Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD on sale – Amazon
     
  • Apple MacBook Pro 15” Laptop with Touch Bar, Core i7, 512GB, Retina Display on sale – Amazon

The most powerful MacBook, the MacBook Pro is available in 13” and 15” versions. The latest model released in 2016 and featured a long awaited redesign. Check the entire range of MacBook Pro 13″ and 15″ laptop deals on Amazon here.

Impressively thin and remarkably light, the MacBook Air is still a very powerful laptop capable of running simultaneous tasks with ease. Check out the  best MacBook Air deals on Amazon here.

Analysts at Black Friday Dealer monitor deals from the biggest online retailers in order to identify the best savings for shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday 2017 is expected to break the record for the largest day of online spending with the biggest online retailers competing to offer the best discounts. Over $650 billion was spent by shoppers during the 2016 holiday shopping season. For the past six years this number has been growing at close to 5% annually, based on survey data from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

With the growth of e-commerce expenditure not showing any signs of slowing down, retailers are adapting by making the vast majority of their Black Friday deals available on the web. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Online sales began in the week leading up to Black Friday, which fell on November 24th this year, and continue through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Check out Black Friday Dealer’s website for daily updates of the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals during the sales week.

About Black Friday Dealer: Black Friday Dealer are a team of deal analysts that compare the best discounts on popular consumer electronics during Cyber Monday. Black Friday Dealer participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.