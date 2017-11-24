Best Nest Thermostat & Camera Black Friday Deals of 2017: Black Friday Dealer Compares Top Smart Home Discounts

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Friday Dealer has revealed the best Nest deals available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017. Its top picks this year are:

Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera on sale – Amazon (smartphone/email alerts when activity is detected)



Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera on sale – Amazon (24/7 live video in HD)



Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation (Stainless Steel) on sale – Amazon (learns temperature preferences and programs itself)



Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm on sale – Amazon (bestselling smoke alarm)

Nest Labs is a home automation producer of programmable, self-learning, sensor-driven, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, smoke detectors, security cameras, and other security systems. The Nest Learning Thermostat is one of its most popular products, providing smart and easy to use heating settings for the home. The Nest indoor and outdoor security cameras and Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector are also best sellers in its product categories. Shop the full range of Nest smart home devices on sale at Amazon here.

Deal analysts at Black Friday Dealer help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday is set to bring a record number of deals for shoppers with retailers increasingly reliant on the sales day for generating revenue. Total spending in the holiday shopping season has been rising 5% on average since 2010. Spending reached a peak of almost $700 billion in 2016, according to research published by the National Retail Federation.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. A survey by the National Retail Federation highlighted that last year 109 million Americans shopped online over the Black Friday weekend compared with 99 million who went in-store, underlining e-commerce’s growing importance to retailers.

Deals from the big retailers started on Monday, November 20th and run until the end of Cyber Monday on November 27th.

