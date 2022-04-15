Hinsdale, IL , April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Best Places to Work in IL in 2022 logo

2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois

TI-Trust, Inc. (“TI-TRUST”) is proud to announce that for the fourth year in a row, they have been named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Suburban Business.

“It feels wonderful to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois,” said TI-TRUST’s President and CEO Brian Ippensen. “The answers from this survey show us that we’re doing something right, and this is motivation to always keep our employees’ happiness as a top priority as we continue to strive to provide the best service to our clients.”

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. TI-TRUST is one of only 46 businesses in Illinois in the small company category (15-99 U.S. employees) to receive this honor for 2022.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

TI-TRUST will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards in-person luncheon, coordinated by The Daily Herald Suburban Business on Wednesday, May 11. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Daily Herald Suburban Business website (dailyherald.com/business), and published in a special commemorative section on June 26. An unranked list of all honorees will be announced in the April 10 issue of the Daily Herald Suburban Business.

TI-TRUST is nationally recognized as a premier provider of fiduciary services that serve clients across the country. We are an independent Trust Company chartered to provide Trust Services, Farm Services and Employee Benefit Services. Our team is a devoted group of professionals dedicated to meeting the needs of the trust and beneficiaries we serve. We have extensive experience in fiduciary services and can serve as a trustee or agent based on the client’s needs. TI-TRUST manages over $14 billion in assets and has offices in Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

TI-TRUST is an organization with a vision on fiduciary duty and shareholder services, and we have values rooted in the proven principles of long-term investing and integrity in serving our clients. We rank highly among the best in our industry in customer and employee satisfaction and total return to investors.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.

TI-Trust, Inc.

2900 North 23rd Street

Quincy Illinois 62305

Contact: Brian Ippensen, President/CEO

About TI-TRUST, Inc.

TI-TRUST is a leading provider of fiduciary services for Employee Benefits, Personal Trust, and Farm Services. With solid core values and decades of proven commitment to high ethical standards, our experienced team of financial, legal, and administrative professionals is dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients. Founded more than sixty years ago in Quincy, Illinois, today, we have locations in five states and hold more than $14 billion in managed assets for individuals and institutions nationwide.

Contact

President

Brian Ippensen

brian.ippensen@ti-trust.com

(217) 221-8658