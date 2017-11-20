Breaking News
Home / Top News / Best Samsung Galaxy S8, S7 & Note 8 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017 Compared by Deal Tomato

Best Samsung Galaxy S8, S7 & Note 8 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017 Compared by Deal Tomato

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 19 mins ago

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal Tomato have researched the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone Black Friday deals available for 2017. Here’s their top choices:

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus (64GB) Smartphones with US Warranty on sale – Amazon (newest models)

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (64GB) Unlocked Smartphones with US Warranty on sale – Amazon (newest model)

  • Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge Smartphones on sale – Amazon (unlocked & carrier deals available)

Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the S8, comes in two sizes: the smaller S8 and larger S8 Plus. The smartphones feature near-bezel less 5.8 and 6.2 inch QUAD HD infinity displays. Their fast performance, ergonomic design and powerful 12 megapixel rear camera have led to the S8 emerging as one of the most popular smartphones of 2017. Check the entire range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Tab tablets on sale at Amazon (Prime delivery on select deals).

The Note 8 is a high-end Android smartphone noted for its impressive camera and virtually borderless 6.3 inch Quad HD+ infinity display. Similar to previous Note smartphones, the Note 8 comes with an S Pen that enables handwritten notes and a variety of stroke-based gestures.

In order to identify the best Black Friday deals the Deal Tomato team use a unique algorithm that ranks discounts from retailers across a large number of products. Black Friday 2017 is expected to break the record for the largest day of online spending with the biggest online retailers competing to offer the best discounts. Average consumer spending throughout the holiday shopping season of November and December has been growing at close to 5% per year for the last six years. The National Retailer Federation (NRF) Survey estimates that shoppers spent around $700 billion during the 2016 holiday shopping season.

In the past, Black Friday revolved around excitable shoppers queuing overnight to get their hands on discounts before stock ran out. However, shoppers are now choosing to research and make their purchases from the comfort of their home. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Most retailers start running Black Friday deals on Monday November 20th and continue until Cyber Monday a week later.

Stay up to date with the latest news on Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals on the Deal Tomato website.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato are a leading deal comparison website that provide reviews and information about the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available for shoppers. Deal Tomato participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.