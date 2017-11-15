Best Surface Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017: Topic Reviews Compares the Top Deals

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Analysts at Topic Reviews have chosen the following Surface Pro deals as the top rated discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017:

Microsoft Surface Pro (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) on sale – Amazon (newest version)

– Amazon (newest version) Microsoft Surface Pro (Intel Core i5/256GB SSD) and Black Type Cover bundle on sale – Microsoft Store (starts 11/23)

– Microsoft Store (starts 11/23) Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (256 GB, 8 GB RAM, Intel Core i5) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)

The new Surface Pro was released in 2017 and features a range of improvements and enhancements. Robust internal specs including an Intel Core i7 processor provide fast performance whilst the battery on the Surface Pro is 32% more powerful than its predecessor. The Surface Pro has also been noted for its impressive interaction between the Surface Pen and the display screen, which features improved pressure sensitivity to increase drawing accuracy.

Deal analysts at Topic Reviews help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The trend towards online sales is helping drive increased spending during Black Friday. With an annual growth rate close to 5%, total consumer spending throughout the 2016 holiday sale period reached more than $650 billion in 2016 – based on data from the National Retail Federation Survey.

With the growth of e-commerce expenditure not showing any signs of slowing down, retailers are adapting by making the vast majority of their Black Friday deals available on the web. Data from the NRF Survey indicates that last year 52% of Black Friday shoppers headed to the web, marking the first time that spending online has exceeded brick and mortar stores.

The annual Black Friday sales event kicks off on Monday, November 20th, with online deals from the biggest retailers lasting an entire week. Deals end soon after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

