BEST Surgery & Therapies Welcomes Janet L. Carlson to Their Cincinnati Practice

CINCINNATI, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BEST Surgery & Therapies welcomes Janet L. Carlson, MSN, BSN, RN, CRN, NE-BC, to the practice. She began her new position as President of BEST Surgery & Therapies on June 13, 2022.

Janet’s core responsibilities at BEST are to push the practice forward from an operational perspective while upholding its core values as a patient-centric ASC.

Janet’s contributions will elevate the operations at BEST due to her rich experience, business acumen, and medical background. Previously, she was Chief Executive Officer at The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery, contributing to her experience and knowledge within orthopaedic and spine care. She has over 24 years of experience as an RN in direct patient care and has earned the 1st ASC BCBS Blue Distinction designed for Spine Surgery in South Carolina. Additionally, she led the ASC in South Carolina to be awarded by Newsweek in 2021 and 2022, as well as the #3 Orthopaedic ASC in the nation in 2002.

When asked about what drew her to BEST, Janet responded, saying that the surgeons and staff were “like-minded professionals who have a mission, vision, and values that are aligned with the personal values I hold. When I was first introduced to the team, I immediately knew it was the right fit for me because they worked well together. They uphold values and qualities that will lead to a successful ASC.”

Her goal is to promote a patient-first integrated ecosystem for spine and orthopaedic care. The patient-first support model focuses on dedicated clinical teams going the extra mile to achieve quality and provide high patient outcomes. Her role is to support the ASC mission to meet each patient where they are in their health and wellness journey, using an interdisciplinary, individualized care plan that integrates all services and treatments a patient may need. BEST is excited to have an experienced nurse, ASC expert, and distinguished professional on their team.

BEST is a world-class facility that offers patients the most advanced medical care for spine, orthopaedic treatment, and minimally invasive surgery. As a single-solution, outpatient ambulatory facility, BEST focuses on conservative treatments for chronic pain affecting the back, neck, shoulder, hip, knee, and upper and lower extremities.

Patients can make an appointment to see an expert at our BEST office by calling 513-790-3810. BEST Surgery & Therapies is located at 2001 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, open between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The team looks forward to connecting with new patients in the Cincinnati area who are looking for the treatment they deserve.

Established in 2020, BEST Surgery & Therapies provides access to state-of-the-art minimally invasive orthopaedic and spine treatment and surgery. BEST upholds a unique care model that has transformed the outpatient experience by providing patients with a better alternative to hospital-based procedures. At BEST, patients can utilize spine and orthopaedic treatment, conservative therapy, imaging & diagnostics, pain management, or surgical procedures. BEST is here to help.

