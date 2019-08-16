Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino

Bet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is looking to add 1,000 team members

If you are interested in a career as a table games dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School. If you successfully complete the course, you are guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information. Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits, generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. We are just a short drive from downtown Denver and offer free parking or discounted bus passes for only $4 round trip!

If you are interested in a career as a table games dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School. If you successfully complete the course, you are guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits, generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. We are just a short drive from downtown Denver and offer free parking or discounted bus passes for only $4 round trip!

Positions are available in the casino, hotel, restaurants, security, marketing, and finance. We are excited to have you join the Monarch team and begin an exceptional career in hospitality in the Colorado mountains, just 30 minutes outside of Denver. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so come dressed to impress and bring your resume! Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Positions are available in the casino, hotel, restaurants, security, marketing, and finance. We are excited to have you join the Monarch team and begin an exceptional career in hospitality in the Colorado mountains, just 30 minutes outside of Denver. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so come dressed to impress and bring your resume!

Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Black Hawk, CO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Looking for a change of scenery? Monarch Casino Resort Spa in beautiful Black Hawk, Colorado is hiring. More than 1,000 jobs are available as the Monarch Casino Resort Spa transforms into a new 23-story hotel with more than 500 hotel rooms, five restaurants, a casino floor twice its current size, a rooftop pool, and a full-service spa.

  • Who:         Positive and career-minded people
  • What:        Job fair for 1,000 open positions
  • When:       August 21st, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
  • Where:      Palace Station – 2411 W Sahara Ave.

If you can’t make the job fair on Wednesday, there are two more opportunities:

  • When:    
    • Thursday, August 22nd, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. interviews
    • Friday, August 23rd, 9 a.m. – noon
  • Where:     Simmons Group Offices – 6841 E. Eastern Ave. Suite 103

There are also several job fairs in Denver. Go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information on the Colorado job fairs.

Positions are available in the casino, hotel, restaurants, security, marketing, and finance. We are excited to have you join the Monarch team and begin an exceptional career in hospitality in the Colorado mountains, just 30 minutes outside of Denver. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so come dressed to impress and bring your resume!

If you are interested in a career as a dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School in Colorado. If you successfully complete the course, you will be guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits including generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. Plus, you get a free meal each day you work! We are just a short drive from downtown Denver and offer free parking or discounted bus passes for only $4 round trip! Or you can drive up through beautiful Clear Creek Canyon which is filled with pine trees as far as the eye can see. The wildlife- from deer to bighorn sheep- will delight you along the way. 

Bet on a career with Monarch Casino Resort Spa! You must be 21 years or older to apply for positions within the casino. We look forward to hearing from you!

Attachments

  • Blackjack Table Group
  • Monarch drone photo 
CONTACT: Erica Ferris
Monarch Casino Resort Spa
720-406-3769
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.