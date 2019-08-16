Bet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is looking to add 1,000 team members

If you are interested in a career as a table games dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School. If you successfully complete the course, you are guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information. Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits, generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. We are just a short drive from downtown Denver and offer free parking or discounted bus passes for only $4 round trip!

Positions are available in the casino, hotel, restaurants, security, marketing, and finance. We are excited to have you join the Monarch team and begin an exceptional career in hospitality in the Colorado mountains, just 30 minutes outside of Denver. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so come dressed to impress and bring your resume! Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Black Hawk, CO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Looking for a change of scenery? Monarch Casino Resort Spa in beautiful Black Hawk, Colorado is hiring. More than 1,000 jobs are available as the Monarch Casino Resort Spa transforms into a new 23-story hotel with more than 500 hotel rooms, five restaurants, a casino floor twice its current size, a rooftop pool, and a full-service spa.

Who: Positive and career-minded people

What: Job fair for 1,000 open positions

When: August 21st, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Palace Station – 2411 W Sahara Ave.

If you can’t make the job fair on Wednesday, there are two more opportunities:

When: Thursday, August 22nd, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. interviews Friday, August 23rd, 9 a.m. – noon

Where: Simmons Group Offices – 6841 E. Eastern Ave. Suite 103

There are also several job fairs in Denver. Go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information on the Colorado job fairs.

Bet on a career with Monarch Casino Resort Spa! You must be 21 years or older to apply for positions within the casino. We look forward to hearing from you!

Attachments

Blackjack Table Group

Monarch drone photo

CONTACT: Erica Ferris Monarch Casino Resort Spa 720-406-3769 [email protected]