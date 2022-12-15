The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Beta-Carotene Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Beta-Carotene Market ” By Type (Natural Product Extraction, Chemical Synthesis, and Fermentation Method), By Application (Food and Beverages, Feed Supplements, and Cosmetic Additives), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Beta-Carotene Market size was valued at USD 301 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 404 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30150

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Beta-Carotene Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Beta-Carotene Market Overview

Beta-carotene is a fat-soluble vitamin that is generally obtained from plants. Besides plants, carotene can also be found in some algae and fungi. Beta-carotene has a reddish-orange colored pigment which is abundant in fruits and vegetables of the same color. Beta-carotene can inhibit free radicals found in the body which cause harmful effects on RNAs. Hence, carotenoids are considered helpful in maintaining healthy skin, preventing cancer, slowing down aging effects, and managing cardiovascular diseases.

In recent years, the awareness of the health benefits offered by carotene has increased drastically which has boosted the market for beta-carotene. Another major reason behind the growing demand for beta-carotene is the rapidly rising geriatric population which deliberately requires carotene supplements. Carotene is a naturally found color pigment, hence it is also used in the food and nutrients industry as a coloring agent. Women who look for natural and safe skin rejuvenation supplements are now choosing carotene-based supplements because of all the benefits offered by beta-carotene. During the forecast period, due to the various applications of beta-carotene in the food industry, dietary supplements, and cosmetics, the market for beta-carotene is expected to grow exponentially.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Beta-Carotene Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Beta-Carotene Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are BASF, Allied Biotech, Chr Hansen, LYCORED, FMC Corporation, DDW, Zhejiang Medicine, HJ-Rise International, Zixin, Sensient Colors LLC, and DSM.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Beta-Carotene Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Beta-Carotene Market, by Type Natural Product Extraction Chemical Synthesis Fermentation Method

Beta-Carotene Market, by Application Food and Beverages Feed Supplement Cosmetic Additives

Beta-Carotene Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Carotenoids Market By Type (Beta-Carotene, Astaxanthin), By Source (Synthetic Carotenoids, Natural Carotenoids), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Food And Beverages), By Geography, And Forecast

Natural And Synthetic Carotenoids Market By Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lutein, Capsanthin, Canthaxanthin, Zeaxanthin), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Feed, Food, and Supplements), By Geography, And Forecast

Natural Antioxidants Market By Type (Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Carotenoids, Rosemary Extract), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Geography, And Forecast

Beta Carotene Powder Market By Product (Natural Product Extraction, Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation Method), By Application (Food and Beverages, Feed Supplement, Cosmetic Additives, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Food Enzyme Companies refining food products’ taste globally

Visualize Beta-Carotene Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter