Rapid advancements in beta interferon therapies are set to drive market growth at a 3% CAGR. North America dominates the global market for beta interferon.

Rockville, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the valuation of the global beta interferon market stands at US$ 3.6 billion in 2023, with the market predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

Beta interferon therapy has been the first line of treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS), a persistent neurodegenerative condition brought on by the body’s autoimmune attack on the sheath that covers nerves. Myelin is the name of this component, and demyelinating disorders are conditions that result in the degeneration of the myelin sheath.

Several key players in the beta interferon market are developing advanced drugs to treat MS and earn more revenue. Also, the rising prevalence of cancer and infectious disorders such as hepatitis is boosting the sales of beta interferon drugs.

North America currently dominates the global market due to the presence of key market players and the rising cases of cancer. Demand for beta interferon drugs is rising in Europe due to the rapidly developing biopharma industry and the availability of well-established healthcare systems.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global beta interferon market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.8 billion by 2033.

Germany’s market for beta interferon is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

Demand for beta interferon drugs in China is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5% over the next 10 years.

Sales of beta interferon drugs in Japan are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the beta interferon market are focusing on producing advanced drugs to meet end users’ needs and earn more profits. Also, they are adopting organic and inorganic marketing tactics such as partnerships, mergers, and regional expansion by enhancing local supply, changing pricing trends, etc.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals key marketing strategies of leading companies in the beta interferon market in its latest report.

Based on its most recent interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration, in September 2022, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. gave an update on the status of its intended request for an emergency-use approval of peginterferon lambda for the treatment of individuals with mild-to-moderate coronavirus.

Key Companies Profiled

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co

Changchun Institute of Biological Products

Hainan Unipul Pharmaceutical

Kawin

Kexing Biopharm

Merck

Roche

Sinopharm

SP (Brinny) Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Biogen Inc.

Bayer AG

Zydus Cadila

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Tri-Prime Gene

Winning Strategy

Leading market players are implementing various marketing tactics, including mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to maintain their market position and increase sales of beta interferon drugs.

Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) is an effective medication for relapse multiple sclerosis (RMS) that has a solid safety record and demonstrated efficacy.

Key Segments of Beta Interferon Industry Research

By Type: Interferon Beta-1A Interferon Beta-1B Peginterferon Beta-1A

By Route of Administration: Intramuscular Subcutaneous Intravenous

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Disease: Multiple Sclerosis Hepatitis C Cancer

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global beta interferon market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (interferon beta-1A, interferon beta-1B, peginterferon beta-1A), route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, intravenous), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies), and disease (multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, cancer), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

