BetAmerica Launches Online Casino Platform in Pennsylvania

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the launch of its online BetAmerica casino platform in Pennsylvania.

The online BetAmerica casino platform builds upon the online wagering experience already available in Pennsylvania through the BetAmerica SportsBook since its December launch. Through the online BetAmerica casino platform, players in Pennsylvania can now enjoy over 40 games and slots including: Blackjack, Roulette, Starburst, Divine Fortune and Big Branded Rockin’ Slots.

“We are thrilled to expand upon our existing product offering in Pennsylvania and now give players a place to enjoy both online casino and online sports wagering from a single account,” said BetAmerica President Ian Williams.

To celebrate the launch of its online casino in Pennsylvania, BetAmerica is offering new and existing customers 100 free spins on the slots. Players simply need to log into their account each day during the promotional period (Feb. 1 – Feb. 5) to receive 20 free spins per day.

Additional information can be found at www.betamerica.com .

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We also operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

