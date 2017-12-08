Breaking News
Beter Bed Holding: German consumers remain reticent

As already communicated on 3 November of this year in our press release, in which we provided information on supplier-related issues, a reduced propensity to buy has been manifest in the entire mattress market in Germany since the beginning of the fourth quarter. Although the marketing measures taken recently have reversed the trend of declining numbers of visitors, the latter have not yet returned to their former levels.

Partly as a result of these developments, EBITDA for 2017 is expected to decrease significantly compared with EBITDA for 2016 (€ 37.5 million).

At the same time, a clear increase in the sale of box springs is visible in Germany. This is reflected in a higher order portfolio in the fourth quarter, the revenue for which, given the associated delivery times, will largely be realised in 2018.

Revenue development in the Benelux remains positive.

The company will publish its Q4 trading update on 19 January 2018 and the final annual results 2017 on 2 March 2018.

Profile
Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night’s rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,185. In 2016, the company achieved revenue of € 410.5 million and an EBITDA of € 37.5 million.
 

