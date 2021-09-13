Better Choice Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Summit on September 16th

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Summit on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Scott Lerner, Chief Executive Officer, Donald Young, Executive Vice President – Sales and Rob Sauermann, Executive Vice President – Strategy are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 2:20 p.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed through the investors page of the Better Choice website: https://betterchoicecompany.com/investors-overview/. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the fireside chat.

Management will also be available throughout the day for 1×1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your Jefferies representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing [email protected]

About Better Choice Company Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.     

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Scott Lerner, CEO

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
T: 212-896-1254
[email protected]

