NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it has appointed Kent Cunningham as Chief Executive Officer effective May 22, 2023.

Mr. Cunningham is a passionate brand builder and business leader with over 25 years of CPG and Health & Wellness marketing and sales experience across a range of corporate environments and categories including accelerating growth within multinationals, brand turnarounds and high value exits in the private equity business for the likes of KKR & Co. Inc. Most recently, Mr. Cunningham was CEO of 1440 Foods, a sports and active nutrition company, and prior to that was General Manager at the Bountiful Company, an American dietary supplements company. From 2006 to 2013, Mr. Cunningham held various positions at MARS Petcare, owner of several health and nutrition pet food brands.

“I am honored and grateful to the Board for the opportunity to lead Better Choice and this team of talented and passionate professionals,” said Mr. Cunningham. “As an obsessed pet parent and executive in the pet food market, I know first-hand the impact that food can have on the health and happiness of our pets, and I have long admired the Halo brand for its 30-year commitment to using only the highest quality natural ingredients to deliver the best science-based pet nutrition on the market.”

“I am excited to build on that foundation and further Halo’s mission to bring more joy to pets and pet parents everywhere. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the broader team to capitalize on our opportunities ahead and increase shareholder value,” Mr. Cunningham concluded.

“We are very pleased to have Kent take over the leadership of Better Choice following the restructuring that the company has executed. We are confident that with his leadership the company can successfully resume its growth trajectory,” commented Lionel Conacher, Interim CEO.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food, and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company Inc.

Lionel F. Conacher, Interim CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com