EPS Growth of 28% Year Over Year to $(3.60)

Adjusted EBITDA1 Growth of 27% Year Over Year to $(1.4) Million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of (18)%, a 299 Basis Point Expansion Year Over Year

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenue of $7.9 million

Gross margin of 33%

Net loss improved 19% to $(2.8) million

Earnings (loss) per share (“EPS”) improved 28% to $(3.60) per share

Adjusted EBITDA 1 improved 27% year over year to $(1.4) million

improved 27% year over year to $(1.4) million Adjusted EBITDA margin1 improved 299 basis points year over year to (18)%

During the first quarter of 2024, Better Choice generated $7.9 million in net sales, with approximately 75% of volume driven by its Halo Holistic® product line across its E-Commerce and International channels. The Company successfully launched its Halo Elevate line on Chewy, where it’s gaining traction and consumer satisfaction with an average product rating of 4.6 stars. “We are executing a digital first strategy in our domestic business and have implemented marketing investment shifts to grow brand awareness and discoverability,” says Kent Cunningham, CEO of Better Choice. “We are focused on optimizing our portfolio and addressing consumer barriers to purchase. We have improved our inventory levels by approximately 50% in the last 15 months, and have sustained improvement in fill rates to an average of 96% for the quarter,” continues Mr. Cunningham. “The positive trend realized in adjusted EBITDA1 and EPS are a result of the continued organizational change management as we continue to move the business towards profitable growth.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

Better Choice Company Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 7,903 $ 9,237 Cost of goods sold 5,289 5,996 Gross profit 2,614 3,241 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,080 6,496 Total operating expenses 5,080 6,496 Loss from operations (2,466 ) (3,255 ) Other expenses: Interest expense, net (362 ) (229 ) Total other expense, net (362 ) (229 ) Net loss before income taxes (2,828 ) (3,484 ) Income tax expense 2 — Net loss available to common stockholders $ (2,830 ) $ (3,484 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 786,745 692,615 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 786,745 692,615 Net loss per share available to common stockholders, basic $ (3.60 ) $ (5.03 ) Net loss per share available to common stockholders, diluted $ (3.60 ) $ (5.03 )

Better Choice Company Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,876 $ 4,455 Accounts receivable, net 4,340 4,354 Inventories, net 5,201 6,611 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,169 812 Total Current Assets 14,586 16,232 Fixed assets, net 198 230 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 106 120 Goodwill 405 — Other assets 149 155 Total Assets $ 15,444 $ 16,737 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,478 $ 6,928 Accrued and other liabilities 1,505 2,085 Line of credit 2,171 1,741 Term loan, net 3,054 2,881 Operating lease liability 58 57 Total Current Liabilities 14,266 13,692 Non-current Liabilities Operating lease liability 52 67 Total Non-current Liabilities 52 67 Total Liabilities 14,318 13,759 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 823,650 & 729,026 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 34 32 Additional paid-in capital 325,264 324,288 Accumulated deficit (324,172 ) (321,342 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,126 2,978 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 15,444 $ 16,737

Better Choice Company Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding the following items to net (loss) income: interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, warrant expense, impairment of goodwill, loss on disposal of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, equity and debt offering expenses and other non-recurring expenses.

We present Adjusted EBITDA as it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe that the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as this non-GAAP measure forms the basis of how our management team reviews and considers our operating results. By disclosing this non-GAAP measure, we believe that we create for investors a greater understanding of and an enhanced level of transparency into the means by which our management team operates our company. We also believe this measure can assist investors in comparing our performance to that of other companies on a consistent basis without regard to certain items that do not directly affect our ongoing operating performance or cash flows.

Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net (loss) income, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the closest GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss available to common stockholders $ (2,830 ) $ (3,484 ) Interest expense, net 362 229 Income tax expense 2 — Depreciation and amortization 35 424 EBITDA (2,431 ) (2,831 ) Non-cash share-based compensation (a) 518 861 Loss on disposal of assets — 11 Transaction related (b) 323 — Non-recurring strategic branding initiatives (c) 26 — Non-recurring and other expenses (d) 164 47 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,400 ) $ (1,912 ) (a) Non-cash expenses related to equity compensation awards. Share-based compensation is an important part of the Company’s compensation strategy and without our equity compensation plans, it is probable that salaries and other compensation related costs would be higher. (b) Transaction-related legal fees and professional fees related to single occurrence business matters. (c) Single occurrence expenses related to marketing agency and design, strategic re-branding initiatives, Elevate® launch, product innovation and reformulations. (d) Other single occurrence expenses such as legal settlements, employee severance, executive recruitment, transition of our dry kibble co-manufacturing supplier, and other non-recurring fees.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company Inc.

Kent Cunningham, CEO