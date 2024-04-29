NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, announced today that it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) dated April 24, 2024, notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards. Specifically, the letter states that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(ii) and 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Section 1003(a)(ii) requires a listed company to have stockholders’ equity of $4 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. Section 1003(a)(iii) requires a listed company to have stockholders’ equity of $6 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years. The Company reported a stockholders’ equity of $3.0 million as of December 31, 2023, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three out of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2023.