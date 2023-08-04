NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it has appointed Carolina (“Nina”) Martinez as Chief Financial Officer, giving its interim CFO the role on a permanent basis effective August 7, 2023. Nina will lead the Company’s financial strategy and function, and will report directly to Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Better Choice.

“I am pleased to welcome Nina to the Better Choice executive management team,” said Cunningham. “Nina brings valuable restructuring and process improvement experience along with proven judgment, and I am thrilled to team up with her to lead the way to profitable growth.”

Martinez joins Better Choice from ONE10 Advisors, a consultancy of strategic finance and accounting solutions, where she most recently served as Interim CFO for a consumer packaged goods company, leading through IPO readiness to initial S-1 filing. Prior to joining ONE10, she spent eight years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, a leading global professional services provider, in Assurance leadership roles in the retail and consumer sector. Martinez holds a M.S. in Accounting from the University of Tampa, and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida. She is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Florida.

“Better Choice and its Halo brand portfolio have significant opportunities to unlock profit,” said Martinez. “Our recent restructuring positions us to achieve financial and operational stability in the near future. We are focused on our core strengths and continued margin improvement for the balance of year and into 2024. I look forward to continuing working with Kent and the leadership team in executing the company’s path to profitability.”

“We are very pleased to have Nina take over the leadership role of CFO at Better Choice following the restructuring that the Company has executed. We are confident that Nina’s addition as the CFO is a pivotal step in the future growth of Better Choice,” commented Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food, and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

