Better Choice Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Better Choice Company (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced an interview with its CEO Werner von Pein will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, von Pein provides insight into Better Choice’s growth strategy, including expansion into China and more.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/tZe-VzR1aBY

The interview will also air in the US on the Action Channel on Sunday June 28 at 11 a.m. and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

“The RedChip Money Report” delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

