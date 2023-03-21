Over Three Days in Austin this June, The Largest Technology Conference for HR Service Providers Set to Unite the Community and Highlight Latest Product Innovations

HOPKINTON, Mass., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PrismHR, the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits, and HR for businesses across the U.S., today announced details about its annual event, PrismHR LIVE. Being held at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, from June 25 through June 27, 2023, PrismHR LIVE will bring together more than 400 members of the PEO and ASO community to collaborate, network and learn more about PrismHR’s technology.

The theme for 2023 is “Better Together: Raising the Bar,” evidenced by the robust agenda and top-tier exhibitors and reflective of Austin’s vibrant local culture. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy what the city has to offer and attend more than 40 in-depth sessions on a wide range of topics, such as Payroll, Benefits Administration, ClientSpace and Report Center. Likewise, due to popular demand, there will be more hands-on training covering Advanced Onboarding, Benefits Enrollment, Employee Portal and more. PrismHR will also present a bigger and better Discovery Studio allowing attendees to experience product demos, provide feedback on product priorities and ask detailed questions related to their needs. Experts on PrismHR products will be available throughout the event, with opportunities to schedule one-on-one time for more intensive learning.

PrismHR will also spotlight recent product improvements and new capabilities, including:

Enhanced data storage and enriched reporting options with the launch of PrismHR Data Warehouse for Report Center, leveraging a new partnership with Snowflake, a nationally recognized data service provider that services 40 percent of the nation’s Fortune 500 companies.

Updated PrismHR Unified Employee Experience – the launch of a clean, new, fresh user interface with additional accessibility features enabling ADA compliance best practices.

A special preview of the company’s forthcoming HCM solution for the PEO industry.

A new marketplace access and partner enablement platform, improving agility and enhancing selling opportunities across the network.

Tim Pratte, President, HRO for PrismHR, shared, “PrismHR LIVE connects our customers, partners, prospects and team members and facilitates the advancement of our industry. We’re looking forward to getting everyone together in Austin, highlighting our solutions and inviting the community to see up close how PrismHR is leading the way.”

To learn more and secure a spot for PrismHR LIVE, please visit https://www.prismhrlive.com.

About PrismHR

PrismHR’s mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software , combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PrismHR jeanne@devonpr.com