Betterbrand Announces Retail Partnership With GNC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

BetterLungs respiratory supplements will be on shelves in early February at select GNC locations.

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Betterbrand, a nutraceutical company that provides science-backed supplements with a focus on upper respiratory and lung health, announced today that GNC Holdings, LLC (GNC) has come on board as its first national retail partner, with Betterbrand products available in select GNC stores beginning in February 2022. 

BetterLungs®, a pharmacist-formulated lung support supplement with natural, science-backed ingredients, is designed for vitality and promotes a healthy immune system. 

“We are thrilled to be partnering with GNC, a legendary and progressive VMS retailer,” said Jason Dorfman, chief business officer of Betterbrand. “This partnership will be instrumental in our future success as we migrate into the national brick-and-mortar retail space in 2022.” BetterLungs® is the company’s first foray with GNC. 

19347b27ae1e3fa73ce11f4628a5.png“We’re happy to partner with Betterbrand to introduce these products to our customers,” said Mark Butera, director of merchandising, vitamins at GNC. “Living Well includes smart nutrition choices, and products like BetterLungs® help people to be the best version of themselves.”

Betterbrand specializes in the production of sustainable and effective products made from natural ingredients. The company differentiates its products from other respiratory supplements through its fully transparent processes. The Betterbrand team consistently shares information as to how its natural ingredients are grown and harvested and also offers detailed procedural descriptions on its easy-to-read packaging labels and its website. 

“Our team is excited to be promoting this partnership, as it is a crucial component of our strategic national retail roll-out for 2022,” said Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, Betterbrand’s founder and chief executive officer. “We are on a mission to provide the general public with access to the best supplements for lung health on the market, and we intend to continue our efforts throughout the entirety of the new year.” 

For more details regarding the Betterbrand product line, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com. For more information on GNC, please visit www.gnc.com. 

About Betterbrand

Founded in 2019, Betterbrand aims for “better living through science” and designs data-backed products made from natural ingredients. Each product developed is reviewed by medical doctors in their internal Medical Advisory Committee and tested by Eurofins Scientific. Betterbrand offers premium products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com. You may also reach Betterbrand via wecare@betterbrandhealth.com and toll-free at 877-851-8979.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC’s diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com. 

Media Contact

Savannah Muir
savannah@newswire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

