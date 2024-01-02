VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce the closing of $300,000 convertible debentures to further advance the development its lead compound, BETR-001. BETR-001 is BetterLife’s proprietary 2-bromo-LSD, a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).