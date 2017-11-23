betterU Announces Amendment to Loan Agreement

OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — betterU Education Corp. (TSX-V:BTRU) (Frankfurt:5OGA) (the “Company”) announces that it has negotiated and executed an amendment to the loan agreement dated October 4, 2017 with Runway Finance Group Inc. (the “Lender”), pursuant to which:

(a) The Loan Agreement is amended to add an additional credit advance of $200,000, under a non-revolving term facility in a maximum principal amount of $500,000 (the “Principal”).

(b) The Company agrees to pay to the Lender interest calculated on the Principal at an annual rate of 15%.

(c) The Company agrees to pay an additional $6,000 facility origination fee on the full amount of the Principal.

The term of the Loan is 2 years (the “Term”).

As additional consideration for such advances, the Company has agreed to issue an additional 250,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to the Lender. The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 2 years at a price of $0.80 subject to the following:

(a) the issuance of the bonus shares and bonus warrants is subject to the Company receiving acceptance from the Exchange therefor;

(b) the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the Warrants are subject to a hold period which will expire 4-months and a day from November 23, 2017; and

(c) if the Principal is reduced or repaid during the first year of the Term, a pro rata number of the total bonus Warrants must have their term reduced to the later of one year from issuance of the Warrants and 30 days from the reduction or repayment of the Loan.

About betterU

betterU, a global education marketplace, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated education-to-employment ecosystem. betterU’s offerings can be categorized into several broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to provide access to global educational opportunities from leading educators, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one’s existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

www.betterU.ca and www.betterU.in

