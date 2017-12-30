betterU Education Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement With Swift e-Learning Services Pvt Ltd. Launching an e-Template Marketplace to Support India’s Content Development Requirements

OTTAWA, Dec. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — betterU Education Corp. (TSX-V:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the “Corporation” or “betterU”) has entered into a five-year partnership agreement with Swift eLearning Services Pvt. Ltd (“SWIFT”), an Indian e-learning development services company. The partnership will support SWIFT in managing an online e-template marketplace which will include both betterU and SWIFT’s library of hundreds of online content development e-templates created over the last several years. These e-templates were created to support developers in the constructing of online courses to make development work more efficient and affordable while improving quality. The e-templates will be supported as well on betterU’s global education marketplace, sold in bundles including predeveloped, predesigned, animated course structures, lesson pages, assessments, learning games, interactivities and much more supporting the top global authoring tools.

The development of the e-template library started several years ago after Brad Loiselle, CEO of betterU connected with the CEO of SWIFT to discuss his vision for the automation of course development work. Today, betterU and SWIFT are ready to move forward with the advancement of their efforts. To learn more about these efforts and around the advancement of the e-template opportunity for emerging markets, please read the following article – https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/streamlining-online-content-development-emerging-markets-loiselle/

Emerging markets such as India are in high demand for the development of quality online content. A countless number of Corporations, government and educational institutions are turning to e-learning development companies to help advance and transform their content online. Through betterU and SWIFT’s libraries of resources, this partnership will help advance the country’s efforts while saving them time and money. As betterU is focused on the education-to-employment ecosystem, quality content availability for training of employees and the market is an important part for supporting the education system. “When we first approached SWIFT several years ago about our plans for the development of an e-template library, I was excited to see their level of interest in supporting us. Their contributions over the years have advanced this library to now include hundreds of additional e-templates making our library one of the largest available in India,” said Brad Loiselle, president and CEO of betterU.

More about SWIFT

Swift eLearning Services Pvt. Ltd., is a custom eLearning service provider with a blend of technical and subject matter expertise that caters to the specific needs of the training. Their services include: Custom Courseware Development, Rapid e-learning tools, Translations and localizations.

Visit e-templates at: http://elearningtemplates.swiftelearningservices.com/



About betterU

betterU, a global education marketplace, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company’s vision is to help foster the equalization of education for all by bridging the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its learners by developing an integrated education-to-employment ecosystem. betterU’s offerings can be categorized into several broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to provide access to global educational opportunities from leading educators, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one’s existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

www.betterU.ca and www.betterU.in

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the proposed Investment, the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Investment, the development and expansion of betterU’s operations, and other matters. There can be no assurance that the Investment will be completed as proposed or at all. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the development of competitive technologies, the marketplace acceptance of betterU’s products, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of betterU. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, betterU disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, betterU undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above. Further information on betterU’s public filings, including their most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Director,

better Education Corp.

Brad Loiselle, CEO

For further information:

Gurinder Sandhu

Investor Relations

1-613-695-4100 Ext. 233

Email: [email protected]