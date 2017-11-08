betterU Education Corporation is Awarded Contracts From Several Additional India Corporations to Support Their Training Needs

OTTAWA, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — betterU Education Corp. (the “Company” or “betterU”), is pleased to announce that they have been awarded contracts from both Blue Star India and Evry India to support their employee training programs. betterU will work with Blue Star to transform their content to an online program helping advance their training across human resources, sales, manufacturing processes and technical. betterU is also working with Evry India to provide instructor-led programs to their software engineers in react Native and Redux training. In additional to the customized corporate programs, betterU will also continue to support both companies in their growth requirements through its library of training programs and partners available on its global education marketplace.

The combined opportunity value for these new initiatives are approximately $100,000. Our enterprise sales team continues to achieve great successes in developing relationships with some of India’s largest corporations. While only launching betterU’s corporate programs a few months back, betterU has in this short period not only closed many such corporate accounts, but has also received repeat business from several Corporates including Central Bank of India and Dimension Data. Each order for instructor-led training ranges between $1,000 to $3,500 on average. While many of these orders are Instructor-led leadership & technology training programs, it aligns with one of betterU’s objectives for establishing a national network of trainers and developers to support the need for both online and offline training. These corporate contracts will continue to grow in frequency and size as betterU advances its relationships with the corporations as well as its team and support programs.

“We continue to advance our marketplace by putting in place key partnerships and infrastructure to support the education needs of the country. Learning is not simply one line of business or a single method of delivery, it is a multitude and collection of learning options. As a global education marketplace, it is important that we can supply and support variable learning programs across offline, online, custom development and more. Our ability to adapt to the needs of the market as it matures is what we will make our company even better and stronger for the future”, said Sameer Vatsa, India’s Country Head for betterU Education Corporation.

About Blue Star

Blue Star is India’s leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company, with an annual revenue of over US$ 681 million, a network of 35 offices, 5 modern manufacturing facilities, 2700 employees, 2200 dealers and 600 retailers. Blue Star’s integrated business model of a manufacturer, contractor and after-sales service provider enables it to offer an end-to-end solution to its customers, which has proved to be a significant differentiator in the market place.

https://www.bluestarindia.com

About Evry India Pvt ltd.

Evry India Pvt ltd is a part of Norwegian company called Evry ASA (www.evry.com) which has revenue over one billion USD. Globally they have over 10,000 employees with over 2,500 in India. Evry India offers IT consulting and Services solution.

About betterU

betterU, a global education marketplace, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ‘education-to employment’ ecosystem. betterU’s offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one’s existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

www.betterU.ca and www.betterU.in

For further information, please visit http://www.betteru.ca/investor-overview/

