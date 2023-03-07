Access to accurate location-based occupancy data will support Betterview in making faster, smarter policy decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Betterview, the insurtech company P&C insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, today announced a new partnership with Carpe Data, the next-generation online data provider for insurers. Carpe Data will enhance the Betterview platform with accurate location-based occupancy data about businesses across the country, empowering insurers to make faster, smarter policy decisions.

Carpe Data was founded in 2016 to unlock the power of alternative and emerging data for insurance carriers, and to maximize a carrier’s efficiency across the claims policy lifecycle. Carpe Data has since advanced to providing the most complete picture of risk, by transforming disparate online data into a full view of risk – across both underwriting and claims. As part of the terms of the partnership, Betterview will leverage Carpe Data’s Minerva solution which provides predictive insights and risk assessment based on a business’s online presence. Carpe Data has made significant strides in its collaboration with carriers by leveraging the extensive range of information and insights it generates from its exclusive data on 85% to 90% of insurable small businesses across various industries. This has enabled them to offer hundreds of direct insights into more than 40 million businesses.

Betterview has made it their mission to be a trusted and accurate source of property intelligence for P&C insurers, with a particular focus on COPE (Construction, Occupancy, Protection, Exposure). “In this industry, knowledge is power,” says Dave Tobias, chief operating officer and co-founder of Betterview. “Insurers need to be confident that they are working with the most up-to-date and accurate information available on a property. Our platform provides a significant amount of that information – aerial imagery, computer vision spotlights, comprehensive risk scores, to name a few – but we are always looking for additional partners to enrich our offering. We are super excited to be working alongside Carpe Data, and to use their occupancy data to give insurers an even more complete view of real property condition and risk.”

The occupancy (business attributes and operations) data provided by Carpe Data will accelerate insurance workflows across the policy lifecycle, according to Max Drucker, CEO and president of Carpe Data. “Our real goal here is to help insurers have access to the most unique, complete and accurate data by using the best data currently available. We are thrilled to be sharing these products through the Betterview platform, which will provide access to a new audience for our tools and insights. If we can help just one insurer reduce their expenses, or even predict and prevent a major loss, then this partnership will be a win for our collective industry.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About Carpe Data: Collaborating with insurance carriers to navigate the chaotic, ever-expanding data landscape, Carpe Data contextualizes online data bringing it into focus. We transform online information into predictive and actionable data, enabling automation and improving insurance outcomes across the policy lifecycle. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Carpe Data employees span the US, UK and Portugal with a commitment to helping insurers achieve peak efficiency. See how Carpe Data works to improve insurance outcomes at www.carpe.io or on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .