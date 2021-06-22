Betting on Sports and E-Sports: CEO’s of Sea Limited, FansUnite, Penn National Gaming, and Score Media – Driving Digital Entertainment Boom

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), and Score Media and Gaming (OTC: TSCRF).

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Forrest Li, Chairman and Group CEO: “Strengthening Position as Global Leader in Digital Entertainment”

“…Garena’s outstanding performance in the previous quarter continued in the fourth quarter as we recorded bookings of $1 billion, up 111% year on year. Every quarter, more gamers globally engaged with our in-game content and e-sport activity. In the fourth quarter, quarterly active users reached 610.6 million, an increase of 72% year on year. Quarterly paying users hit 73.1 million, up 120% year on year…Free Fire was once again a key driver of Garena’s outperformance. According to App Annie, it continues to be the highest-grossing mobile game in Latin America and Southeast Asia in the fourth quarter, as well as the full year of 2020…”

“As we move through 2021, Garena is building on the strong momentum of 2020 and it’s strengthening our position as the global leader in the digital entertainment industry. We believe that our uniquely newfound understanding of the taste and the preferences of global games community and our proven ability — ability to build lasting bonds of affinity with gamers in diverse markets around the world will continue to drive growth and success for Garena in 2021 and beyond…”

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3tocZgH

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In their latest presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton, and President Darius Eghdami explained how FUNFF’s latest distribution deal with an online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve – while adding multiple aggregators for each game – reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF – per online casino – and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos – these numbers can quickly add up.

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3sGSvAs

June 22 – FUNFF announces that its Brazilian brand, Vamosgg.com has entered an agreement with top Brazilian streamer Gaules, to secure the Exclusive Gaming Partner rights for Brazil in the upcoming CS:GO Major to be held in Stockholm, Sweden between October 23rd and November 7th of 2021. FUNFF secured this deal with the help of IMG Media & Events through their exclusive media and sponsorship representation of the PGL Major. The upcoming esports tournament in Stockholm will be the first CS:GO Major after a 2-year break and will have the largest CS:GO prize pool in history.

May 12 – FUNFF has entered a brand partnership with Cash Live Inc. to launch FansUnite branded live games on the Cash Live mobile app. FansUnite has a minority interest in Cash Live, a tech start-up that offers a new popular poker and social casino game show platform. Cash Live is a free-to-play gaming app that is designed for mobile devices and features daily live-streamed poker game shows paying out real cash to its winners.The first branded FansUnite game will be available on Wednesday, May 12th at 6:00 pm PT and will play down to a winner in under 20 minutes. The Cash Live mobile app can be downloaded in the App Store: https://cashlivepoker.page.link/FansUnite

April 14 – FUNNF reports record $28.3M in betting volume and a 136% increase in revenue for its McBookie subsidiary in Q1 2021, compared to same period last year.

Score Media and Gaming (OTC: TSCRF) (TSE: SCR) CEO John Levy: “Enormous Opportunity For Sports Betting in Canada”

“…we’re starting to unlock the potential of theScore and theScore Bet, showcasing the value of a fully integrated media and gaming business. As our gaming operations in the U.S. expand, we are simultaneously preparing for what is an enormous opportunity on the horizon in Canada, with the anticipated creation of a fully legalized and regulated sports betting and iGaming market…theScore’s popularity in Canada is unmatched in the mobile sports space, and we are eager to deliver theScore Bet to our fans in our home territory.

“… We estimate a market potential for online gaming in Canada at between US$3.8 billion and $5.4 billion in annual gross gaming revenue based on historical data, extrapolated from the legal online gaming markets in the U.S. and globally. It is now clear that there is cross party support and strong momentum to amend Canada’s outdated federal laws and enable legal sports betting market to flourish.theScore is Canada’s leading mobile sports brand, with millions of loyal app users across this country. And we’re in a great position to capitalize on the expansion of online gaming. We’re hard at work preparing for this sizeable opportunity and look forward to seeing legislation progress in 2021…”

Score Media and Gaming (OTC: TSCRF) (TSE: SCR) Earnings Highlights: http://bit.ly/2NWjNms

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) CEO Jay Snowden “Incredibly Optimistic About Barstool Sportsbooks Upside”

“…Highlights from the fourth quarter include the continued momentum we’re seeing for our Barstool Sports book app in Pennsylvania, strong retention, CRM efforts and creative promotions.. have led to an increased handle and market share. And most importantly, highlight our unique and unmatched approach to efficient customer acquisition…On January 22nd, we introduced our Barstool Sportsbook Mobile app in Michigan to very strong demand…Our next launch state will be in Illinois, where we plan to go live prior to March madness, pending regulatory approval. From there, we’ll continue to roll out in new states every three to five weeks or so until we’re operational in 10 or more states by the end of 2021….”

“…Looking forward, we’re anticipating an exciting new year as we continue to introduce Barstool-branded retail and mobile sports books across our portfolio, including brand-new builds at our two properties opening in Pennsylvania during the second half of ’21…We have already seen very strong results from our retail sportsbooks, with our Indiana properties seeing meaningful increases in both gaming and non-gaming revenues following their rebranding at Barstool Sportsbooks. We are incredibly optimistic about the opportunities to unlock further upside as we introduce additional Barstool Sportsbook and sportsbars across the portfolio.”

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) Earnings Call Highlights: http://bit.ly/3qMafcD

