bext360 Announces Partnerships in Africa, Europe and North America to Produce the World’s First Fully Blockchain Traceable Coffee

Partnering with The Great Lakes Coffee and The Coda Coffee Company, bext360 Launches Pilot Program using the bextmachine to Trace Coffee from Uganda to Denver, Colorado

Partnering with Moyee Coffee Company, bext360 Launches Full-scale Production Program Using bext-to-brew Platform and Crypto-tokens to Trace Coffee from Ethiopia to Amsterdam and Payments Made to Ethiopian Coffee Farmers

DENVER, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — bext360, a company that develops technologies to streamline critical supply chains in emerging economies, today announced two programs with three partners in Africa, Europe and North America to produce the world’s first blockchain traceable coffee, as well as use blockchain to trace payments made to coffee farmers. bext360 has partnered with the Great Lakes Coffee, a Uganda-based coffee exporter and Coda Coffee, a Denver-based coffee roaster, to launch a pilot program using the bextmachine to trace coffee from Uganda to Denver, Colorado in the U.S. The second program with Moyee Coffee, the world’s first FairChain coffee brand based in Ethiopia and Amsterdam, will be in production for four months long and generate revenue. It will use the bext-to-brew platform to trace coffee from Ethiopa to Amsterdam, as well as payments made to coffee farmers in Ethiopia.

Tracing Coffee from Eastern Uganda to Colorado with the bextmachine



The first pilot program will start on November 1, 2017 by sourcing coffee through Great Lakes Coffee in Eastern Uganda, and exporting the product to Coda Coffee in Denver, where the coffee beans will be roasted and sold to consumers. During the pilot, the bextmachine will be deployed in Uganda with Great Lakes Coffee farming partners who will deposit their coffee cherries for analysis at washing stations, where they will also be paid for their harvest. From this collection point, the product will be tracked and analyzed beginning at the washing station all the way to Coda Coffee in Denver, where the coffee will be roasted and available for purchase. The bextmachine links the coffee cherries to special crypto tokens tracking the produce across its lifespan through the different nodes of the supply chain.

The bext360 platform enables all stakeholders – farmers, roasters, and consumers – to access data across the entirety of the supply chain. This data enables complete analysis of the supply chain to identify supply chain inefficiencies, and allow more compensation to farmers who produce higher quality coffee cherries, and provide more visibility for consumers.

Tracing Coffee from Ethiopia to Amsterdam and Payments Back to Ethiopian Farmers with the bext-to-brew platform

The four-month long revenue generating program with Moyee Coffee will begin on November 6, 2017 by sourcing coffee in Ethiopia and providing proof of living-wage payments made to the farmers, all traced and immutable within the blockchain. For this entire coffee harvesting season in Ethiopia, all of Moyee’s coffee will be fully blockchain-traceable from the washing station in Ethiopia to its retail and wholesale customers in Europe. The collaboration with bext360 makes Moyee the first European coffee brand to introduce fully blockchain-traceable coffee.

Moyee will be providing confirmation data from the producers and farmers at the different points of collection, which will be inputted into bext360’s bext-to-brew platform, which is powered by Stellar.org’s blockchain technology. All of this coffee information—from origin, quality, to purchasers to payouts—are recorded in the bext-to-brew platform, which links the product to special crypto tokens tracking the produce across its lifespan.

Additionally, the ledger is designed to help keep down overhead costs—replacing paper carbon copies and other inefficient record-keeping methods—while making the financials easier to audit. For consumers, bext360 provides unprecedented levels of transparency around origin and quality; and allowing, for the first time, a coffee drinker in Europe to pull up this data and verify exactly where her coffee was sourced.

About bext360

bext360 develops technologies that strengthen local businesses and communities in emerging economies by increasing access to capital and streamlining critical supply chains. bext360’s “bext-to-brew” platform revolutionizes the coffee supply chain with IoT, blockchain, machine vision and artificial intelligence while bringing consumers and farming communities together to improve product quality, community livelihoods and the consumer coffee experience. The bext360 technology builds upon the fundamental shift in mobile access, microfinance, and mobile/digital payments in developing countries. A guiding principle of bext360 is to build community by enabling buyers and other organizations with direct paths to improve the quality of both the product and the communities that provide the coffee. For more, please visit www.bext360.com

About The Coda Coffee Company

When your heart and soul is poured into your craft there is a drive that elevates all aspects of what you do. From sourcing the best beans in the world to roasting and delivering an award-winning (2014 Roast Magazine’s Macro Roaster of the Year) coffee, our cadence is excellence, our drive is to always be better. Every aspect of our craft is diligently nurtured. After all, this is our life’s work. For more, please visit www.codacoffee.com

About The Great Lakes Coffee

Great Lakes Coffee (GLC) is a leading family owned business in East Africa, with over 60 years’ coffee trading heritage. GLC, based in Uganda is a green coffee sourcing, milling and exporting company. For more, please visit: www.greatlakescoffee.co.ug/

About Moyee

Moyee is the world’s first FairChain coffee brand. Based in Amsterdam and Addis Ababa, the provocative coffee company is on a mission to transforming global coffee into a radically fairer and more transparent industry. Unprecedented in the coffee industry, all of the value-added aspects of Moyee’s coffee production take place in Ethiopia, including roasting in the country of origin. And because Moyee pays coffee farmers 20% above the market price, they have access to the country’s best coffee. The unique combination of uncompromised coffee and a progressive social and economic agenda is behind the company’s tagline: “Radically good coffee with radical impact”. A cult coffee brand in The Netherlands, Moyee recently introduced its FairChain coffee to Ireland. Further expansion in Europe awaits. For more information, see www.moyeecoffee.com