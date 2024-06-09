Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was gifted four concert tickets by pop superstar Beyoncé valued at $3,700, according to a financial disclosure.
The Biden appointee also disclosed a $900,000 advance for her upcoming memoir “Lovely One” out in September, and two gifts of artwork in her chambers worth $12,500.
The disclosures were part of an annual filing deadline for the justices, which all met except for Samuel Alito who asked for an extension, according
