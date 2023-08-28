Increase in security concerns in commercial and residential buildings and increasing technological advancements in roller shutters projected to drive the PVC roller shutter market development in the near future

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global PVC roller shutter market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 5.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for PVC roller shutter is expected to close at US$ 3.4 billion.

The demand for PVC roller shutter is high in residential, commercial, and industrial sector as they provide security, insulation, and aesthetic value. Increasing need for enhanced security measures in homes and businesses fuels the demand for PVC roller shutters during the forecast period.

Increased urbanization and infrastructure projects create demand for PVC roller shutters in retail spaces, commercial buildings, and public facilities as PVC roller shutters contribute to energy savings by reducing heat gain and loss through windows.

Increasing consumer awareness and increased spending on protecting their home and business is likely to provide opportunity for market development. Increasing government regulations and safety standard related to fire protection, and energy efficiency can drive the adoption of PVC roller shutters.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 3.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 5.9 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Control Type, Installation, Application, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America Companies Covered Alulux GmbH, DAKO, DenCo European Windows & Doors, Heroal Inc., Hormann, HVP Security Shutters, Rollac Shutters, ROLTEK d.o.o., SKB Shutters Corporation Bhd., WAREMA Renkhoff SE, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the PVC roller shutter market was valued at US$ 3.2 billion

By control type, the manual segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period as the PVC roller shutter are used in offices, commercial spaces.

Based on distribution channel, the direct sales segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

PVC Roller Shutter Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

PVC roller shutters offer a range of customization options in terms of colours, designs, and finishes, contributing to higher market demand. PVC materials help reduce noise pollution from outside sources, making them desirable for homes and properties located in noisy areas.

Technological advancements are making roller shutters more secure, energy efficient, and easier to operate. Smart and motorized PVC roller shutters that can be controlled remotely using mobile apps or smart home systems are available in the market

Manufacturers in the market are investing in research & development and launched a range of PVC roller shutters with advanced insulation properties, contributing to energy savings and improved thermal comfort.

PVC Roller Shutter Market– Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the PVC roller shutter market share during the forecast period owing to the increased demand in residential and commercial sector. PVC roller shutters are used for security, weather protection, and energy efficiency. Rise in preference for automatic and smart products is creating lucrative PVC roller shutter market opportunities.

Europe is expected to account for a significant market share in the PVC roller shutter market. Increasing urbanization led to increased demand for roller shutters in the region. Construction projects drive the demand for PVC roller shutters in commercial and residential buildings.

Competitive Landscape

The global PVC roller shutter market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global PVC roller shutter market report:

Alulux GmbH

DAKO

DenCo European Windows & Doors

Heroal Inc.

Hörmann

HVP Security Shutters

Rollac Shutters

ROLTEK d.o.o.

SKB Shutters Corporation Bhd.

WAREMA Renkhoff SE

Other Key Players

Key Developments in the PVC Roller Shutter Market

Hörmann introduced PVC roller shutters with enhanced noise insulation features, addressing the need for quiet and peaceful indoor environments. The company highlighted solutions for both residential and commercial applications.

introduced PVC roller shutters with enhanced noise insulation features, addressing the need for quiet and peaceful indoor environments. The company highlighted solutions for both residential and commercial applications. Alutech launched PVC roller shutters with enhanced automation features, including voice control and remote operation through mobile apps. The company showcased its commitment to technology-driven solutions.

launched PVC roller shutters with enhanced automation features, including voice control and remote operation through mobile apps. The company showcased its commitment to technology-driven solutions. Elero introduced PVC roller shutters with integrated sensors for sun and wind detection, enhancing the automation and protection capabilities of the shutters.The company focused on providing user-friendly and efficient solutions.

introduced PVC roller shutters with integrated sensors for sun and wind detection, enhancing the automation and protection capabilities of the shutters.The company focused on providing user-friendly and efficient solutions. Griesser developed PVC roller shutters with integrated daylight control systems, allowing users to adjust natural light levels indoors.The company emphasized the balance between aesthetics and functionality.

PVC Roller Shutter Market – Key Segments

Type

Built-in Roller Shutters

Built-on Roller Shutters

Control Type

Automatic

Manual

Installation

Top Mounted

Front Mounted

Application

Residential

Commercial Warehouse Logistics Center Garage Office Others (Hospitals, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

