Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Beyond Celiac Commends FDA Final Ruling on Gluten-Free Labeling

Beyond Celiac Commends FDA Final Ruling on Gluten-Free Labeling

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Compliance Requirements for Fermented Food is Another Step Toward Eating Without Fear for Celiac Disease Community

Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast moderating a panel discussion at the 2019 Beyond Celiac Research Summit

Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast moderating a panel discussion at the 2019 Beyond Celiac Research Summit

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Celiac commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its final rule announced today regarding labeling fermented foods gluten-free. While Beyond Celiac continues its mission to advance research to find treatment options and ultimately a cure for celiac disease, it appreciates important steps from other organizations and leaders such as the FDA and HHS Secretary Alex Azar that make eating safer for those with celiac disease, who must rely on a gluten-free diet in the absence of a cure or pharmaceutical treatment. 

“This is big news for celiac disease patients,” said Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. “By requiring that hydrolyzed and fermented ingredients be gluten-free from the start, the FDA is helping keep those with celiac disease safe and ensuring that gluten-free labeling enables us to eat without fear. Today’s ruling means that celiac disease patients can eat yogurt, pickles, sauerkraut and other fermented and hydrolyzed products labeled gluten-free,” she added. 

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer. 

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

Attachment

  • alice in advocacy panel 3 
CONTACT: Claire Baker
Beyond Celiac
267-968-5491
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.