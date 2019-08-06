Breaking News
Home / Top News / Beyond Celiac Launches First-of-Its-Kind App for Patient Engagement in Celiac Disease Research

Beyond Celiac Launches First-of-Its-Kind App for Patient Engagement in Celiac Disease Research

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

The “Go Beyond Celiac” app enables people with celiac disease to easily convey their journey before, during and after diagnosis, get resources, and see how their experience compares to others

The Go Beyond Celiac app makes it easy for people with celiac disease to advance research by completing surveys that share their journeys before, during and after diagnosis. It is available for both iOS and Android devices.

The Go Beyond Celiac app makes it easy for people with celiac disease to advance research by completing surveys that share their journeys before, during and after diagnosis. It is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Beyond Celiac, the leading celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure, has launched a first-of-its-kind mobile app to complement its online research database, Go Beyond Celiac, providing more convenience and opportunity for patient engagement.

Go Beyond Celiac, which has enrolled thousands of members since its launch in 2017, is an online database created by people with celiac disease, for people with celiac disease. Users can participate in research by sharing their stories and experiences and learn how to become involved in celiac disease research studies.

The new app now makes Go Beyond Celiac more interactive and engaging, and the mobile convenience encourages more people to visit and share their experience of living with and managing celiac disease. This is done through surveys that can be filled out at users’ convenience. The app also offers helpful insights about events, educational opportunities and more. Go Beyond Celiac members will be able to see how they compare to others as a more complete picture of celiac disease emerges from the data collected.

“Understanding how people have been impacted by celiac disease is some of the most important information researchers and doctors need in order to accelerate celiac disease research,” said Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. “Go Beyond Celiac provides us with the ability to tell them what life is like before, during and after our diagnosis.”

In addition to driving research that leads to a better understanding of how celiac disease develops, the Go Beyond Celiac online tool provides opportunities to increase timely diagnosis and improve the diagnosis experience, inform research about the burden of living with celiac disease, accelerate the development of treatment alternatives to the gluten-free diet and ultimately help find a cure.

“While awareness of celiac disease is higher than ever, people living with this genetic autoimmune condition struggle to be taken seriously. At Beyond Celiac, we are working to address this need. We are a bridge between the community and the researchers who are focused on finding answers to our challenges,” added Bast.

Get the app for iOS devices or Android devices.


About Beyond Celiac

For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocate and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac.  www.BeyondCeliac.org.

Attachment

  • GBC on the app store 
CONTACT: Claire Baker
Beyond Celiac
267-419-2111
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.