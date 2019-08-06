Beyond Celiac Launches First-of-Its-Kind App for Patient Engagement in Celiac Disease Research

The “Go Beyond Celiac” app enables people with celiac disease to easily convey their journey before, during and after diagnosis, get resources, and see how their experience compares to others

The Go Beyond Celiac app makes it easy for people with celiac disease to advance research by completing surveys that share their journeys before, during and after diagnosis. It is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Beyond Celiac, the leading celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure, has launched a first-of-its-kind mobile app to complement its online research database, Go Beyond Celiac, providing more convenience and opportunity for patient engagement.

Go Beyond Celiac, which has enrolled thousands of members since its launch in 2017, is an online database created by people with celiac disease, for people with celiac disease. Users can participate in research by sharing their stories and experiences and learn how to become involved in celiac disease research studies.

The new app now makes Go Beyond Celiac more interactive and engaging, and the mobile convenience encourages more people to visit and share their experience of living with and managing celiac disease. This is done through surveys that can be filled out at users’ convenience. The app also offers helpful insights about events, educational opportunities and more. Go Beyond Celiac members will be able to see how they compare to others as a more complete picture of celiac disease emerges from the data collected.

“Understanding how people have been impacted by celiac disease is some of the most important information researchers and doctors need in order to accelerate celiac disease research,” said Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. “Go Beyond Celiac provides us with the ability to tell them what life is like before, during and after our diagnosis.”

In addition to driving research that leads to a better understanding of how celiac disease develops, the Go Beyond Celiac online tool provides opportunities to increase timely diagnosis and improve the diagnosis experience, inform research about the burden of living with celiac disease, accelerate the development of treatment alternatives to the gluten-free diet and ultimately help find a cure.

“While awareness of celiac disease is higher than ever, people living with this genetic autoimmune condition struggle to be taken seriously. At Beyond Celiac, we are working to address this need. We are a bridge between the community and the researchers who are focused on finding answers to our challenges,” added Bast.

About Beyond Celiac

For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocate and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

