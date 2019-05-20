Breaking News
Home / Top News / Beyond Meat Appoints Teri L. Witteman as General Counsel and Secretary

Beyond Meat Appoints Teri L. Witteman as General Counsel and Secretary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Meat, Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Teri L. Witteman as General Counsel and Secretary, effective today. Reporting to Beyond Meat’s President and CEO Ethan Brown, Ms. Witteman will be a member of the executive team, responsible for Beyond Meat’s global legal affairs and compliance functions.

“Teri’s extensive legal, SEC compliance, corporate governance and operational experience in the foodservice industry make her a wonderful fit for this position,” said Ethan Brown, President and CEO, Beyond Meat. “Her expertise is a great match for Beyond Meat’s growth agenda, as we focus on building our brand nationally and globally, while expanding our public-company leadership team.”

Ms. Witteman comes to Beyond Meat with more than 20 years of private, public and corporate legal experience. Most recently, Ms. Witteman was a partner in private practice with Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP in Los Angeles specializing in the areas of SEC compliance, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Witteman brings significant knowledge of the foodservice industry, having served as outside counsel and C-suite/board advisor to public and private foodservice companies, including as Secretary of Farmer Bros. Co. (Nasdaq: FARM), a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products, from 2012 to 2018. Ms. Witteman began her career with Latham & Watkins LLP in Los Angeles, where she focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

Ms. Witteman received her Juris Doctor, Order of the Coif, from UCLA School of Law, and her B.A. in Economics, with honors and distinction, from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a member of the State Bar of California.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 30,000 retail and food service outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Media:
Allison Aronoff
858-735-7344
[email protected]

Investors: 
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.