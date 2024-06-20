Beyond Sausage IV The new, fourth generation Beyond Sausage now made with avocado oil. It has 17g of protein and just 2g of saturated fat, nutritional’s that earned it certification from the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program and inclusion in a collection of heart-healthy recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program.

The delicious, fourth generation Beyond Sausage offers enhanced flavor and meaty texture while raising the bar on nutrition and earning recognition from leading health organizations

Now made with avocado oil, the new Beyond Sausage has just 2g of saturated fat per link and 17g of protein per link

To celebrate the new fourth generation range, Beyond Meat is today debuting a first-of-its-kind cookbook, Serve Love, a collection of heart-healthy Beyond Meat recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), today announced the expansion of its Beyond IV product line with the roll out of the new, fourth generation Beyond Sausage® at grocery stores nationwide. Featuring enhanced flavor and a meatier texture, the new Beyond Sausage has been reformulated to advance taste and nutrition as part of Beyond Meat’s ongoing mission to deliver plant-based proteins that are not only incredibly delicious but offer significant nutritional and environmental benefits for consumers. This exciting announcement follows the debut of the new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef , the most significant renovation in the company’s history.

“The new Beyond Sausage is incredibly juicy, meaty, and delicious, and I love that it’s made with heart-healthy avocado oil, helping to lower the saturated fat to just 2g per link! Plus, it has less sodium than the previous version and features a simplified ingredient list. Beyond Meat is truly pioneering the future of superior plant-based meat products,” said Joy Bauer, renowned registered dietitian, #1 NYT bestselling author, and Beyond Meat nutrition advisor.

Some of the key changes in the NEW, fourth generation Beyond Sausage:

Made with avocado oil, which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats 1

Reduced saturated fat by 66% vs. the previous version of Beyond Sausage – just 2g per link which is 75% less saturated fat than traditional pork sausage

An excellent source of protein, now with 17g per serving

Simplified the ingredient list, including removing coconut and canola oils

Featured in a collection of heart-healthy recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program

Certified as part of the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program

“The new Beyond Sausage is an incredibly delicious and versatile product that is a must have for your summer gatherings. From classic sausage, peppers and onions, to the perfect protein-topper for pastas, salads and more, these juicy sausages grill gorgeously and sear super well thanks to the addition of avocado oil,” said Diana Stavaridis, Senior Culinary Manager, Beyond Meat.

To celebrate Beyond Meat’s growing Beyond IV portfolio of products, the company is excited to unveil its first-ever cookbook, Serve Love , a collection of heart-healthy Beyond Meat recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program. These recipes, which meet the American Heart Association’s strict nutrition requirements around calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugar, give consumers the confidence to know that when they’re preparing these meals, they’re making something that will not only taste great but be great for their health too. Products featured in Serve Love include the new Beyond Sausage, Beyond Burger ® and Beyond Beef ® as well as Beyond Steak®. The cookbook, which launches today, is available for free download via the Beyond Meat website and helps to make nutritious, sustainable plant-based meals more accessible to all.

“We are thrilled to introduce Beyond Meat’s first ever cookbook certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program. We know that food is an act of love, and serving Beyond Meat to your family is a radical act of love. Our Serve Love cookbook celebrates this love and makes it easier than ever for consumers to prepare delicious and heart-healthy plant-based recipes,” said Akerho “AK” Oghoghomeh, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat. “We know that health is a top driver to the plant-based meat category, and we’re proud to deliver on that expectation with a growing portfolio of products that are not only absolutely delicious but that offer significant nutritional benefits.”

Beyond Meat kicked off the launch of its new Beyond Sausage in Love County, Oklahoma, by serving recipes from the cookbook to local residents and families. Beyond Meat will continue to Serve Love in this special community throughout the summer through various activations and programs including working with the local food bank. Follow along on Beyond Meat’s social channels for more.

The new, fourth generation Beyond Sausage Brat Original and Hot Italian-Style flavors in eye-catching gold packing are rolling out now at grocery stores nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and more. The Beyond Sausage Mild Italian-Style flavor is expected to launch later this summer. To find the store nearest you, visit the Beyond Meat store locator .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

