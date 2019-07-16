Beyond Meat® to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 29, 2019

Breaking News
17 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat”), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019 on Monday, July 29, 2019 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 866-221-1171 from the U.S. and 270-215-9602 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, August 12, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S., or 404-537-3406 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 6866428.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 30,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:
Allison Aronoff
858-735-7344
[email protected]

Investors: 
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
[email protected]

