EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following a rigorous evaluation by the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Nutrition Lab , Beyond Steak by Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, has received the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem, making it the first plant-based meat product to receive this honor.

The latest innovation from Beyond Meat, Beyond Steak is seared to a perfect crisp1 and chopped into bite-sized pieces, quickly becoming a favorite2 and receiving rave reviews for delivering a juicy, meaty3 taste that satisfies meat lovers and flexitarians alike. Made with simple and clean plant-based ingredients, Beyond Steak boasts a strong nutritional profile and is an excellent source of protein, with 21g of protein and 170 calories per serving. Beyond Steak is also low in saturated fat (1g per serving) with no cholesterol, GMOs, added antibiotics or hormones.

“Our nutrition experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute are committed to maximizing consumers’ overall health and wellbeing by providing trustworthy, evidence-based nutrition content and recommendations that encourage a balanced diet,” said Good Housekeeping Institute’s Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Director Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN. “Through our evaluation, it was clear that Beyond Steak is a groundbreaking innovation with its balanced flavor profile, tender texture and, most importantly, very impressive nutrition facts. Made free from GMOs, Beyond Steak is also cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat but still high in protein. With Beyond Steak, consumers don’t have to compromise on taste, nutrition or sustainability.”

The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem was developed to help consumers lead healthier lives by empowering them to make informed food choices. Not only does the emblem provide a solution for those looking to be more health-conscious, but the products selected are also practical and evoke the tried-and-tested assurance of the Good Housekeeping brand in the food space. The Nutrition Lab assesses food products based on specific nutritional criteria as well as taste, simplicity, convenience and transparency.

“Beyond Steak is a perfect example of our brand promise to continuously innovate toward a North Star that not only delivers on delicious taste, but also provides clear nutritional benefits relative to animal-based meat,” said Kate Dugan, Vice President of Brand Innovation at Beyond Meat. “To have this product aligned with such a prestigious emblem reinforces the health impact of Beyond Steak, which was achieved without sacrificing on taste or sustainability. We’re so excited for consumers to continue enjoying Beyond Steak in their favorite dishes.”

As part of its commitment to improving human health, Beyond Meat is dedicated to supporting scientific and evidence-based research on the health implications of shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat. For example, in the SWAP-MEAT study, which was published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , researchers reported the positive impacts of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an eight-week period, including the improvement of several cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as LDL cholesterol levels and TMAO. Beyond Meat continues to support ongoing studies at the Plant-Based Diet Initiative at Stanford University School of Medicine and last year signed a multi-year agreement with the American Cancer Society to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention.

Consumers can find Beyond Steak at a retailer near them by visiting the Beyond Meat store locator .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 2022, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 137 years, Good Housekeeping ( GoodHousekeeping.com ) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 53+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute’s state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping’s seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst , a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines’ portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach nearly 157.4 million readers and site visitors each month — 60% of all millennials and 52% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (Source: 2021 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (11-21/F21)). The company publishes nearly 260 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest and on the Inside the Institute blog.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2023, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

