BeyondSpring to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Friday, April 30, 2021

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, April 30, 2021. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date:   Friday, April 30
Time:   8:30 am Eastern Time
Toll Free:   855-327-6837
International:   631-891-4304
Conference ID:   10014535
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144757

About BeyondSpring
Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, a Selective Immunomodulating Microtubule Binding Agent (SIMBA), is a “pipeline in a drug.” It has filed for NDA approval in the US and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) and has a fully enrolled pivotal study to test the anti-cancer benefit, with an overall survival primary endpoint, in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology agents that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation (TPD) drug discovery platform, which recently announced an R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly.

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 617-430-7577
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 646-627-8387
[email protected] 

