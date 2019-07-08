BeyondTrust Awarded Level 2 FIPS Validation for Remote Support Appliance

BeyondTrust has the only remote support solution to achieve FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validation.

Level 2 FIPS validation is a requirement for cryptographic products which will be used in a U.S. government agency network.

ATLANTA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced it has been awarded a Level 2 Federal Information Processing Standards Publication (FIPS) 140-2 validation for its remote support B300 appliance. This recertification makes the B300 FIPS appliance the only remote support solution to achieve FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validation. BeyondTrust ensures customer data remains safe from the most sophisticated methods of intrusion.

Government agency systems throughout the world hold highly confidential information that needs strong protection, to ensure it never risks falling into the wrong hands. Due to the increasing sophistication of state actors and others intent on breaching defenses and exploiting weaknesses in computer systems and networks, data and network security remains a higher priority in the government sector. This validation further enables BeyondTrust’s customers with the most secure and dependable remote support solution.

Government agencies (and private sector organizations that support government agencies) can have confidence that BeyondTrust Remote Support has met the rigorous requirements of FIPS 140-2 Level 2. Organizations that deploy the updated BeyondTrust Remote Support FIPS appliance can meet these unique compliance requirements.

“Our FIPS validated encryption is one of several certifications we will be acquiring over the coming months for our newly integrated platform,” said Craig McCullough, Vice President of Public Sector at BeyondTrust. “We are dedicated to our public sector customers, and we will continue to aggressively support their missions by providing the best-in-breed and most comprehensive and secure solutions available.”

In order to obtain the FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validation, BeyondTrust selected CygnaCom Solutions, a one-stop provider of comprehensive U.S. standards-based security testing and evaluation services for IT and cryptographic products. CygnaCom Solutions provides a wide range of consulting services and customized solutions to help clients develop, implement and maintain their information of security programs, policies and strategy.

About FIPS

FIPS 140-2 standard is specific to security requirements for a cryptographic module used within a security system, and is published by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST). FIPS 140-2 is recognized by the U.S. and Canadian governments, as well as the European Union. FIPS 140-2 was the main input document for developing ISO/IEC 19790, and is recognized worldwide as an important benchmark for third-party validations of encryption products of all kinds.

About CygnaCom Solutions

CygnaCom Solutions has been providing professional information security services and cryptographic solutions to government and business clients since 1994. With a staff of highly qualified engineers, CygnaCom provides a wide range of consulting services and customized solutions to help clients develop implement and maintain their information security programs, policies and strategy. Through its accredited laboratories, CygnaCom is also a one-stop provider of comprehensive U.S. standards-based security testing and evaluation services for IT and cryptographic products. For more information, visit: http://www.cygnacom.com .

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, offering the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access. Our extensible platform empowers organizations to easily scale privilege security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, cloud, DevOps, and network device environments. BeyondTrust unifies the industry’s broadest set of privileged access capabilities with centralized management, reporting, and analytics, enabling leaders to take decisive and informed actions to defeat attackers. Our holistic platform stands out for its flexible design that simplifies integrations, enhances user productivity, and maximizes IT and security investments. BeyondTrust gives organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance objectives, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

