Customers benefit from a simplified procurement process through Microsoft Azure Marketplace with flexible payment terms, consolidated billing, enterprise discounts and more

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to BeyondTrust Password Safe and Privilege Management for Windows & Mac to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the availability of BeyondTrust Password Safe and Privilege Management for Windows & Mac in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. This furthers BeyondTrust’s commitment to giving customers choice and flexibility in purchasing its identity security solutions. Customers can expect a simplified procurement process through Azure Marketplace with flexible payment terms, consolidated billing, committed cloud spend burn-down, and enterprise discounts.

For years, BeyondTrust has delivered some of the industry’s leading solutions that allow organizations to secure and manage privileged identities and access. This announcement progresses the identity and access security market forward, helping organizations consolidate procurement capabilities as they continue the rapid adoption of cloud initiatives.

In addition, BeyondTrust channel partners currently enrolled in Microsoft’s CSP program can bundle BeyondTrust and Microsoft software and services, simplifying customer, publisher, and reseller engagements with a single transaction and invoice.

“BeyondTrust is committed to making it easy for customers to adopt and implement BeyondTrust solutions,” said Brent Thurrell, Chief Revenue Officer at BeyondTrust. “As organizations increasingly pursue hybrid or multicloud strategies and expand cloud infrastructure, CISOs and IT decision-makers seek greater flexibility in purchasing and deploying chosen security solutions. By enabling them to quickly and easily leverage their existing Microsoft Azure commits, we can help customers accelerate their identity security journey and defend against cyberthreats.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome BeyondTrust to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

For more information on BeyondTrust offerings in the Azure Marketplace, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/sem/azure-marketplace.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry’s most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

