BeyondTrust Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

For the third consecutive year, BeyondTrust is named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Gartner recognized BeyondTrust’s “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision”

ATLANTA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced it has been positioned in the Leader’s quadrant in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management for the third year in a row. BeyondTrust showed significant confidence in ‘ability to execute,’ and in its corresponding Critical Capabilities for Privileged Access Management report, Gartner mentioned BeyondTrust’s Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM) functionality is rated highest.

BeyondTrust’s innovative Universal Privilege Management approach to PAM secures every user, asset, and session across the enterprise. Solutions are deployed in the cloud or on-premises and enable organizations to reduce privilege risks while improving efficiency.

“We believe that this Leader recognition validates BeyondTrust’s strengths in the PAM market, focused on platform breadth, solution depth, integrations, and value,” said Matt Dircks, CEO at BeyondTrust. “With the explosion of remote work, the accelerated pace of digital transformation, and the growth of machine identities, privileged access is proliferating in ways that many organizations were unprepared to address. The BeyondTrust PAM platform enables organizations to comprehensively address these risks to protect against both internal and external threats.”

BeyondTrust’s solutions have been praised by customers through verified ratings and reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, including:

“BeyondTrust Password Safe has become a necessity in our organization. Without it we could not effectively manage the many passwords we use or be as secure as we are. We have saved an innumerable amount of time and effort managing passwords with this product. It has enabled our Engineers to focus on other tasks and become more effective. I cannot think of one thing I dislike about BeyondTrust Password Safe. It just works.” – Assistant Director, Healthcare Industry ( read full review ).

“While working with BeyondTrust during a POC against other vendors in the space it was their support, easy to understand pricing model, out of the box integrations with other industry-leading tools, and professional service capabilities that set them apart from their competition. I am proud to be a BeyondTrust customer and look forward to cultivating a great partnership with them.” – Director of IAM, Miscellaneous Industry ( read full review ).

“Beyond Trust Privilege Access Management has been really good for our environment, many of our end users were having local admin access on their machines which posed a huge security risk. We have been able to successfully eliminate this and provide on demand token-based admin rights. Has considerably reduced calls to helpdesk which has taken work load of the team.” – Cybersecurity Consultant, Manufacturing Industry (read full review ).

The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Privileged Access Management reports evaluate progress through March 2021. Since then, BeyondTrust has introduced several significant product releases, including:

Cloud Privilege Broker : New solution in CIEM (Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management) centralizes visualization and management of entitlements, enabling IT and security teams to apply consistent policies across multi-cloud environments

: New solution in CIEM (Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management) centralizes visualization and management of entitlements, enabling IT and security teams to apply consistent policies across multi-cloud environments DevOps Secrets Safe 21.1 : New version enables accounts to be automatically removed from the cloud infrastructure when a ‘time-to-live’ duration is reached, significantly reducing a potential attack vector

: New version enables accounts to be automatically removed from the cloud infrastructure when a ‘time-to-live’ duration is reached, significantly reducing a potential attack vector Password Safe 2 1 .1 : New version extends and simplifies privileged credential management to more platforms and offers enhanced integration with BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac

For a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM, please visit www.beyondtrust.com/sem/gartner-magic-quadrant-pam .

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose (Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By Felix Gaehtgens, etc., 19 July 2021).

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry’s most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud, and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

