ATLANTA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in identity and access security, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in KuppingerCole Analysts AG’s 2024 Leadership Compass, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR): IAM Meets the SOC. In addition to being recognized as an “Overall Leader” in the report, BeyondTrust is also named as a leader in the Innovation, Product and Market categories. This accolade highlights BeyondTrust’s pivotal role in shaping the future of identity security through its platform and groundbreaking Identity Security Insights solution .

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is an independent research report with in-depth ratings and reviews to help identity and security leaders choose solutions that can have the most comprehensive impact on their cybersecurity programs. The report covers the dynamics of the emerging ITDR market, provides a framework for evaluating solutions, and offers guidance on how enterprises can select the appropriate technologies for their organizations.

According to the report, ITDR is a crucial component of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy as identities have become the primary targets of attackers looking to gain unauthorized access to sensitive systems and information. By focusing on the security of identities, ITDR helps organizations protect against a range of threats, including credential theft, account takeovers, and insider threats.

“BeyondTrust’s ITDR solution excels in a majority of the categories measured,” said Mike Neuenschwander, VP KuppingerCole US and Global Head of Research Strategy. “For example, we note in the report that BeyondTrust was able to identify more than 15,000 accounts and then associate those accounts with 5,000 identities—improving the visibility and manageability of the organization’s identity surface.”

Traditional siloed security fails to provide a full picture of identity security posture and risks, leading to excessive privileges, misconfigurations, and unauthorized access and privilege abuse across different systems. Cybersecurity leaders must prioritize identity in their overall security strategy, and control the paths to privilege, to reduce the attack surface and neutralize threats with velocity and precision.

The sprawling, modern identity attack surface is a fertile ground for attackers, better equipped than ever with automated tools and AI. These adversaries rapidly seek out and exploit identity and account weaknesses, plotting their attack path across enterprises. Resource-constrained security teams are inundated with a high volume of alerts without enough context, leading to the suppression of alerts and hindering their ability to effectively keep pace with the constantly evolving identity threat landscape. The attackers often use evasion techniques to stay under the radar for months before anyone can even detect threats or in-progress attacks. Without active threat detection and monitoring, it can be challenging to differentiate between a valid user with compromised credentials and an adversary posing as that user.

“The identity threat landscape is constantly evolving with an alarming rise in identity-based attacks,” said Marc Maiffret, Chief Technology Officer at BeyondTrust. “This recognition as an ITDR Leader validates BeyondTrust as a trusted leader in identity security. We are the best unified vendor that helps organizations gain threat-aware context and protect their identity landscape across on-premises, clouds, identity providers, and SaaS environments from a single place.”

For a complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Identity Threat Detection and Response 2024: IAM Meets the SOC, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/leadership-compass-identity-threat-detection-and-response .

