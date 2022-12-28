The Gartner Peer Insights “Customers’ Choice” distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and using BeyondTrust products

BeyondTrust has earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the Privileged Access Management market based on 300 reviews as of 23rd Dec 2022 over the past 12 months

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust , the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced BeyondTrust) was recognized by Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers’ Choice, and received a “Customers’ Choice” distinction for the second consecutive year, with 87% of reviewers noting they “would recommend” the solution. Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” report meet or exceed the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.

Gartner defines PAM as, “tools used to mitigate the risk of privileged access. In other words, accounts, credentials and operations that offer an elevated (or “privileged”) level of access. PAM tools are used by machines (software) and by people who administer or configure IT infrastructure. A PAM solution can be deployed as on-premises software, SaaS or a hardware appliance. The core capabilities of PAM include:

Discovery of privileged accounts across multiple systems, infrastructure and applications

Credential management for privileged accounts

Credential vaulting and control of access to privileged accounts

Session establishment, management, monitoring and recording for interactive privileged access.”

With an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, as of December 23, 2022, the 300 verified end-users from the past year represented a variety of roles, such as Chief Technology Officers and Network Specialists. Feedback from verified reviews included:

“We implemented BeyondTrust within the past year and so far it has done exactly what we needed it to do. The implementation was relatively simple, ability to set up accounts for vendors and users in the platform was easy as well. The interface is intuitive and not too busy and support was quick to respond during the initial setup and any time we’ve needed assistance since then as well.”

– IT Man a ger (Industry: Energy and Utilities)

“BeyondTrust is the Cadillac of least privilege. The products and features they offer are top of the game.”

– System Adm i nistrator (Industry: Miscellaneous)

“The purchasing decision was very easy for us. They were very helpful in supplying technical information and showed us what was possible, very helpful. When we engage with partners on deploying the tool, many of them already use BeyondTrust or have used it in the past, so it makes deploying another tool in a customer environment very easy. I love that.”

– Sr. Director, Infrastructu r e an d Operations (Industry: IT Services)

“Working with BeyondTrust is always a pleasurable experience. The BeyondTrust technical and customer success teams take any challenge thrown their way in strides. We love working with BeyondTrust for their strong focus on ensuring customer success and satisfaction.”

– Sr. Manager, A uthentication S ervices (Industry: Manufacturing)

“We believe being named a 2022 Customers’ Choice for PAM once again is a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class solution with an outstanding customer experience to support it,” said Marc Maiffret, Chief Technology Officer at BeyondTrust. “We will continue to innovate new capabilities that empower customers to accomplish their security goals. We are sincerely grateful for the feedback customers share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”

More information on BeyondTrust’s ranking in the Gartner Peer Insights for Privileged Access Management can be seen here .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark , of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry’s most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

