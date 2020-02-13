Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person, has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion known as the Warner Estate from media mogul David Geffen for $165 million, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.
