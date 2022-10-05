Breaking News
Farmington Hills, MI, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Contact:

Danette Stenta, Senior Vice President of Marketing

            dstenta@beztak.com

(248) 737-6123

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BEZTAK RECOGNIZED AS A WINNER OF COMPARABLY’S BEST PLACES TO WORK AWARD

 

Farmington Hills, MI. October 5, 2022 – Beztak, one of the country’s leading providers of real estate development, construction, investment, and property management services, is proud to announce that the company has received recognition from Comparably as a Best Place to Work Award winner, in the “Happiness” category. Beztak received the award alongside companies such as HubSpot, Adobe, IBM, Experian, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung.  

 Comparably Awards highlight the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. The Awards are based on sentiment feedback provided anonymously within a 12-month period by employees about their workplace, and span 16 different topics, from compensation, to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership.

“Our data shows that the happiest employees are often those who feel valued by their employers through a variety of factors like competitive compensation, clear goals, work-life balance, and a general excitement working for their organizations,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. “The top-rated companies on our annual list succeed at meeting the needs of their workers across these very important factors.”

Likewise, at the core of Beztak’s success is the shared understanding that ultimately, the Company is driven by and for people. For example, Beztak emphasizes promotion from within, diversity, open communication, and leadership training programs. By leveraging more than six decades of expertise in designing, developing, and managing real estate properties, Beztak is able to promote a culture with a focus on personal development and balance.

“Our single biggest asset is our people, and we’ve worked hard to cultivate a company culture that attracts and retains associates that are talented and passionate about the company,” said Sam Beznos, Beztak CEO.  “As we continue to see Beztak’s immense evolution, we continue with the principle that a culture of loyalty and happiness go hand in hand, in fact, many of our team members have been with Beztak for 20 years or more. It’s clear that the culture we have built has attributed to the longevity and tenure we see, and with a culture of happiness, the possibilities are endless.”

 

About Beztak Companies

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio multi-family residential and senior living real estate and continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

 Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit http://beztak.com/.

 

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies, salary reports, and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

 

###

 

CONTACT: Erica Dovitz
Beztak
2483101917
edovitz@beztak.com

