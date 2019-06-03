Breaking News
Home / Top News / B&G Forestry, LLC Lands BPA for Hurricane Relief in the Southeast

B&G Forestry, LLC Lands BPA for Hurricane Relief in the Southeast

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

The Colorado-based company also has an impressive track record for fighting wildfires.

Granby, COLO., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 1st marked the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane season. These past few years, the United States has endured waves of devastation from Maria to Michael. Then, in the West, there have been numerous wildfires with the Camp Fire being one of the most destructive in recent memory. Although it seems as if disaster is inevitable, what’s also inevitable is that there will always be contractors who will answer the call to help. With a recent Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) award from the U.S. Forest Service, B&G Forestry, LLC will be there to answer the call and provide aid.

“It’s a pilot program, it’s not completely unlike the VIPR program which is based on [USFS] forest regions. This is adapting it to a larger scale,” said Research & Contract Admin Specialist Elizabeth Cline. VIPR stands for Virtual Incident Procurement. It’s a web-based application used by the USFS to manage BPAs for emergency response calls in the different USFS regions across the country. By “larger scale,” Elizabeth means the six states that make up the entire Southeast region of the US. The BPA won by B&G Forestry is national rather than regional, for a five year period with a cap of $7.5 million.

B&G Forestry is a small business based in CO that has been around in its current form since 2013. Their main services include wildfire mitigation, forestry contracting and direct attack. They’re equipped with a mechanical strike fire mitigation team as well. Although this form of the company has been around for 6 years, they have plenty of major Rocky Mountain region and Western US wildfires under their belt which include:

  • Burro Fire
  • 416 Fire
  • Ferguson Fire
  • Carr Fire
  • Ryan Fire
  • Keystone Fire
  • Spring Creek Fire
  • Silver Creek Fire

Their great amount of success in such a short time comes from the team’s vast array of expertise. President Geof Rondeau has 40 plus years of experience in general contracting, and many years in forestry and wildfire mitigation. Principal and VIPR Strike Team Leader Two Ronald Kambic is well versed in handling wildfires, in heavy equipment operation, and has a background in finance. Principal and VIPR Strike-Team Leader One William West specializes in heavy construction, wildfire mitigation, and direct attack. Elizabeth Cline has a strong background in writing federal grants.

The business is also a registered FEMA contractor as well as a DynCorp registered contractor. They’re also affiliated with local and county fire departments in Colorado. On top of this, B&G Forestry is a US Federal Contractor Registration verified vendor. Contracting officers can rest assured that their SAM registration and other certifications will always be in compliance.

To grow their skillset in federal contracting, the company has been using various educational resources provided by USFCR. This includes numerous webinars hosted by Dan Driscoll and bid training sessions held by Anna Rose.

“It definitely helped shorten our learning curve in terms of the processes related to submitting federal contracts,” says Elizabeth.

B&G Forestry is actively pursuing subcontracting opportunities and teaming agreements. They are currently working on two bids for forestry support activities for the Tonto National Forest in Arizona and the Cleveland National Forest in California. They are even looking toward winning another USFS VIPR contract. From fires to hurricanes, B&G Forestry, LLC will be there to lend a hand.  

CONTACT: For more information about B&G Forestry and to get in touch with them directly, you can visit their website at https://bnggov.com/. For more information about USFCR, contact Hayden Johnson at [email protected] or 877-252-2700 x 746
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.