Breaking News
Home / Top News / BH Management and ADT Announce Partnership to Integrate Smart Technology in Multifamily Units

BH Management and ADT Announce Partnership to Integrate Smart Technology in Multifamily Units

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Innovative Automation Solutions to Provide Enhanced Tenant Services and Aid in Property Management

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, recently announced a new partnership with BH Management Services, LLC, a leading multifamily property management company, to offer smart technology integration and convenience services. Through the partnership with ADT, BH Management Services will outfit residences with ADT security, automated smart door locks, and smart thermostats.

“As leaders in property management, we know that our ability to bring innovation to the multifamily living experience and offer tenants access to the latest in smart technology and convenience from their fingertips is important,” said Joanna Zabriskie, President of BH Management. “The partnership with ADT also provides extensive efficiency on the management side to better manage and respond to maintenance requests quickly and regulate non-inhabited units to ensure they are well-kept and efficient.”

“The leadership team at BH Management Services is completely focused on their customers and how to bring smart technology to their industry,” said Jim DeVries, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADT. “Our partnership perfectly demonstrates how, through security and automated solutions, ADT offers both protection and convenience to tenants, as well as property managers.”

ADT’s smart technology is coupled with industry leading enterprise scale property automation software provided by Point Central. ADT monitoring services will be included as a portion of monthly rent charges. The ADT home automation systems are also voice assistant compatible, allowing tenants the opportunity to integrate additional smart home appliances into their rental units.

For more information about ADT and BH Management Services, please visit www.adt.com and www.bhmanagement.com.

About BH Management Services LLC
Established by Harry Bookey in 1993, the BH Companies (“BH”) are comprised of BH Equities, a multifamily acquisition and development company, and BH Management Services, a multi-family property management company. Currently, BH is the eighth largest multifamily management company and the 11th largest multifamily property owner in the nation according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. BH operates more than 94 thousand units across 19 states. Recently named “Best Workplace for Women” and “Best Workplace for Millennials” by Fortune Magazine, BH employs 2,225 people across the U.S. They are headquartered in Des Moines with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, Richmond, Houston, Chicago, Phoenix and Florida.

About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions in the United States and Canada, protecting homes and businesses, people on-the-go, and digital networks. Making security more accessible than ever before, and backed by 24/7 monitoring and customer support, ADT is committed to providing superior customer service with a focus on speed and quality of responsiveness, helping customers feel safer and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs approximately 19,000 people throughout North America. For more information, visit www.adt.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Relations
Paul Wiseman, ADT
Phone: 561-356-6388
[email protected]

Elizabeth Stodolka, BH Management Services
Phone: 515-410-9303 Ext. 1448
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.