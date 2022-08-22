Bhad Bhabie Partners with Educapital Foundation to Create $1.7M “Bhad Scholarship” Award Funding Technical and Trade School Educations and Entrepreneurship

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The rapper, songwriter, and internet personality, Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, has partnered with Educapital Foundation to create the “Bhad Scholarship” Award. This $1.7M scholarship will help 1,000 students to enroll in technical and trade schools nationwide in addition to providing post graduate entrepreneurial grants and full ride scholarships. Recipients can pursue careers in various in-demand trades including pharmacy technician, cosmetology, the business of cannabis, cyber security, e-commerce and many more. Some of the highly varied programs include studying cannabis culinary at Oaksterdam University and data science online at Rutgers University.

In partnership with the Educapital Foundation, each “Bhad Scholarship” recipient will receive $1,000 towards their trade school education and 50 graduates will receive $10,000 in start-up capital to help launch their own businesses upon graduation. Additionally, Bhad Bhabie will handpick graduates to receive a full-ride scholarships from a $200,000 fund.

“While developing this scholarship program, it was great collaborating with Educapital’s Aisha Rodriguez & Dr. Brenita Mitchell, both amazing women giving amazing opportunities to the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Bhad Bhabie. “We didn’t want to just give out tuition funds but also help the grads with startup capital to launch their own businesses. I can’t wait to see what these young hustlers do.”

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Bhad Bhabie that allows us the continue our mission to eliminate poverty through trade school education,” said Dr. Brenita Mitchell, Founder of Educapital Foundation. “I have seen firsthand the role education plays in opening doors to building wealth and creating successful career opportunities. By removing financial barriers, the ‘Bhad Scholarship’, will help students spend more time focusing on their studies, and help them achieve their lifelong dreams.”

The “Bhad Scholarship” has open enrollment, and applications are being accepted via the website http://bhadscholarships.com. Applicants must be at least 14 years or older to apply.

About Educapital Foundation

In 2013, Dr. Brenita Mitchell began awarding cash scholarships to women and girls who were survivors of sexual terrorism, and women living with HIV AIDS. The scholarship program evolved, and Educapital was born. Under Dr. Mitchell’s leadership, and her parent nonprofit organization, Healing Waters Global Ministries, Educapital Foundation has provided the financial resources needed to level the playing field.

